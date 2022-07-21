Artisan Partners adds local currency strategy to EM debt fund range

Lead manager Michael Cirami

The fund’s remit will be to invest in emerging markets debt denominated in local market currencies.
Artisan Partners has launched a new emerging markets debt strategy, the Artisan Emerging Markets Local Opportunities UCITS fund.

The new strategy is the latest addition to the EM debt range managed by the firm's newly-created EMsights Capital Group, led by portfolio manager Michael Cirami, head of global trading Michael O'Brien and portfolio manager Sarah Orvin. 

It will invest in emerging markets debt denominated in local market currencies. The team will employ a fundamental investment process to identify countries with strong economic growth prospects or going through structural changes, such as political, legislative or economic reforms. 

Darren Goldman, managing director and business leader for the EMsights Capital Group, said that emerging market local currency debt offers more liquidity and better diversification options compared with hard currency denominated emerging markets debt. 

Lead portfolio manager Cirami said: "Local capital markets offer investors another option to diversify their portfolios. These may include countries and fixed-income assets that are overlooked by traditional benchmark indices. It is an opportunity set that spans the entire emerging markets universe."

The same team also manages the Artisan Global Unconstrained fund and Artisan Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities strategies. 

The first fund has more freedom in terms of geographic exposure and the ability to use shorting and leverage, while the second is more opportunistic in its portfolio construction and has flexibility to invest in debt issued in all currencies. 

