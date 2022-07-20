'We need to strengthen our analysis': FCA inaugural climate disclosure report

The disclosure report is structured around the four pillars of the TCFD recommendations: governance; strategy; risk management and metrics.

Published 19 July, the report said the FCA is in a "strong position" to meet its 2050 net zero expectation, but challenges exist in utilising risk management frameworks and calculating Scope 3 emissions.

The FCA report follows new rules introduced in January 2021 on climate-related disclosures for listed companies, asset managers and FCA-regulated asset owners since January 2021. The Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework is aimed at private sector organisations, but the FCA stated its pillars and recommendations can be applied to inform climate-related financial disclosures by public authorities.

"The FCA wants to role model high-quality reporting," said Sacha Sadan, director of ESG at the FCA. "We know that we have a major role as a financial regulator to help improve financial market disclosures and we believe publishing this report supports that.

"But this is also our first attempt at doing so. As the report notes, in several areas we need to do more to strengthen the sophistication of our analysis," the report's foreword read.

The disclosure report is structured around the four pillars of the TCFD recommendations: governance; strategy; risk management and metrics.

Under governance, the report outlines the regulator's ongoing work to embed climate considerations into its supervisory and authorisation processes, including the establishment within the ESG division of a dedicated market intelligence and engagement team.

Potential business continuity disruptions identified under the strategy umbrella must be addressed to secure the FCA's operations during extreme weather events, including continued investment in remotely-accessible services and data centres. The FCA noted that greater scenario analysis will be utilised in next year's report.

Risk management frameworks have had more climate risks embedded to ensure the FCA's taxonomies support the categorisation and tracking of ESG risks, but further improvements to aid reporting are being developed.

"This provides a clear and consistent tool for colleagues across the organisation to identify and categorise climate-related risks," the report stated.

The FCA must "consider carefully" how to apply its risk management framework to climate issues, and ensure it is taking them into account in its approach to risk.

The regulator will also liaise with other regulators, such as the PRA, on emerging and existing climate-related risks and how they can collaborate to address them.

Under metrics, the FCA outlined its target to hit a 90% reduction in Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions, but changes to the scale of the FCA's data requirements risk raising emissions.

"We are starting to actively monitor the Scope 3 GHGs associated with our suppliers, including IT partners, and are factoring climate considerations into our supply chain management and procurement processes," the report stated.

Expected data and methodological challenges relating to Scope 3 emissions from staff working from home and commuting to work were also identified.

During the 2022/23 financial year, the FCA intends to develop a better understanding of its Scope 3 emissions, and improve its data to ensure it understands where the greatest impacts lie. The regulator will also assess the possibility of validating emissions reductions in line with science-based targets and will begin the development of its own net zero transition plan.

Next year's disclosure reporting will be incorporated into the FCA's annual report and accounts.