FRC adds £7trn in assets to UK Stewardship Code

Existing signatories must once again be accepted as participants in the code by demonstrating their commitment to stewardship.

Assets under management of signatories now totals £40.7trn, up from £33.3trn.

The FRC noted that signatories who were reporting for their second year, having first applied in 2021, had in most cases used the feedback they received to improve their reporting this year.

The FRC added it had seen improvements in several areas, such as the quality of activity and outcome reporting for engagement, collaboration and escalation; contributions to addressing market-wide and systemic risks, and improving the functioning of the financial markets; and reporting on how signatories monitor and hold to account third parties, such as asset managers and service providers.

However, there still needs to be a greater emphasis by signatories on reporting their activities and outcomes during the reporting period, the FRC stated, using both quantitative and qualitative evidence. Mark Babington, executive director of regulatory standards, said: "Using our feedback to provide clear, comprehensive and outcome-based reporting is what the spirit of the code is all about and why it is considered the gold standard for stewardship across the globe."

UK stewardship code sees 74 new signatories

The new signatories of the UK Stewardship Code include:

Allianz Global Investors

BNP Paribas Asset Management

HSBC Bank Pension Scheme

JP Morgan Asset Management

NatWest Group Pension Fund

Royal Mail Pension Plan

Waverton Investment Management

The code sets high standards of stewardship for those investing money on behalf of UK savers and pensioners and applies to asset owners such as pension schemes, asset managers and service providers such as investment consultants, proxy advisors and data and research providers.

Existing signatories must once again be accepted as participants in the code by demonstrating their commitment to stewardship.

Gemma Woodward, head of responsible investment at Quilter Cheviot, said: "The UK Stewardship Code sets a high bar in terms of what is expected from firms managing assets on behalf of UK consumers.

"Our active ownership and approach to stewardship is an important component of our overall responsible investment approach across Quilter. We are delighted to retain our signatory status and also to use the feedback from the Financial Reporting Council to continually enhance our reporting and disclosure of our stewardship activity," she added.

Decoding the G of ESG

Jack Daniels, chief investment officer at M&G, said: "We believe responsible and sustainable stewardship is material to the long term performance of our customers' and clients' savings and investments.

"We are pleased that the FRC has recognised our efforts to embed responsible allocation, management and oversight of capital into our investment processes, actively engaging with companies to maximise long term value for customers and clients."

Olivia Mooney, responsible investment consultant and stewardship lead at Hymans Robertson, said the use of stewardship by managers is "increasingly being recognised as key in the development of long-term approaches that not only deliver sustainable value but, also address climate issues, and ultimately the transition towards more sustainable economic activities".

"Over the last 12 months, we have updated our stewardship guidance, tools for clients and expanded our team, in recognition that effective stewardship demands resource. And we will continue to build on this to ensure that high-quality, well-resourced stewardship becomes the norm," she added.

The FRC is set to be replaced by the Birmingham-based Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority (Arga) by 2024 at the earliest.