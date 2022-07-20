Fund investor sentiment falls to record low

Lower than Q3 2020

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The survey found that UK equities remain the most popular asset class
Image:

The survey found that UK equities remain the most popular asset class

Fund investor sentiment has plunged to a new low as inflation continues to surge, dropping to lower levels than during the coronavirus pandemic.

A survey from Boring Money conducted between the end of June and start of July found that sentiment was lower among investors than the previous trough recorded in the third quarter of 2020.

The survey of 1,500 fund investors also found that UK equities remain the most popular asset class, with 28% of investors reporting intentions to increasing holdings over the next year.

However, UK equities also saw the largest fall in future confidence, down from 40% in Q2 2020 and 35% this time last year.

UK inflation reaches 9.4% in June

Holly Mackay, CEO of Boring Money, said: "Sentiment has fallen, and consumers are feeling more pessimistic about both their personal financial situation and the outlook for markets. Future investing intentions are low, trading levels are lower and reported risk appetite has also fallen.

"Asset managers should anticipate ongoing lower flows from retail investors, with sustainable funds offering a rare glimpse of resilience as other asset classes or types of investing fall from favour."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

FCA annual report marked by absence of Woodford and strikes

Robeco hires sustainable portfolio manager in multi asset team

More on Equities

Arthur Lau of PineBridge Investments
Asia

Asia Fixed Income: on a firm foundation

US interest rates little impact

Arthur Lau
clock 20 July 2022 • 3 min read
Dewi John of Refinitiv Lipper
UK

Them's the breaks: UK equities still deeply unloved

Pariah asset class

Dewi John
clock 20 July 2022 • 3 min read
UK equities saw the largest outflows out of any category, at more than £2bn.
Bonds

Refinitiv: Equity funds see almost £7bn outflows in June

Passive bonds attract fresh capital

Valeria Martinez
clock 18 July 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Ruffer cuts equities to all-time lows as 'financial repression' settles in

18 July 2022 • 3 min read
02

Brexit 'Big Bang' set to spark Bank of England conflict - reports

18 July 2022 • 1 min read
03

Chrysalis contagion: Analysts warn PE trusts' perception may suffer

19 July 2022 • 6 min read
04

Schroders takes minority stake in blockchain asset manager

19 July 2022 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust shares stories of social impact

14 July 2022 • 10 min read
06

Biggest European listing in a decade set for London

15 July 2022 • 4 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot