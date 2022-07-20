Fund investor sentiment falls to record low

The survey found that UK equities remain the most popular asset class

A survey from Boring Money conducted between the end of June and start of July found that sentiment was lower among investors than the previous trough recorded in the third quarter of 2020.

The survey of 1,500 fund investors also found that UK equities remain the most popular asset class, with 28% of investors reporting intentions to increasing holdings over the next year.

However, UK equities also saw the largest fall in future confidence, down from 40% in Q2 2020 and 35% this time last year.

UK inflation reaches 9.4% in June

Holly Mackay, CEO of Boring Money, said: "Sentiment has fallen, and consumers are feeling more pessimistic about both their personal financial situation and the outlook for markets. Future investing intentions are low, trading levels are lower and reported risk appetite has also fallen.

"Asset managers should anticipate ongoing lower flows from retail investors, with sustainable funds offering a rare glimpse of resilience as other asset classes or types of investing fall from favour."