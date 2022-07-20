UK inflation reaches 9.4% in June

Up from 9.1% in May

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey described inflation as the “largest challenge” the bank has faced since its independence in 1997
UK inflation reached new heights in June as it climbed to 9.4%, up from 9.1% in May.

The Consumer Price Index has now reached its highest level since February 1982, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics.

Meanwhile, the Retail Price Index, which is an older method of measuring inflation, reached 11.8% in June.

Rising fuel and food costs were the largest contributor to the jump in prices, with motor fuel costs increasing 42.3% in the last year.

Average petrol prices stood at 184p per litre, compared to less than 130p per litre in June 2021, with 18p of that increase coming just in the last month.

The ONS also warned that prices typically fall during the summer as sale season begins, but this was the second year in a row that they had not done so. In 2021, prices continued to rise following the end of coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier this week, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey warned that the central bank could raise interest rates by half a percentage point next month as he described inflation as the "largest challenge" the bank has faced since its independence in 1997.

Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, said: "At the Bank of England's last meeting, policymakers stressed their commitment to tighten policy more forcefully if they see signs that inflation is increasingly persistent. That is exactly what this report has delivered.

"Goods inflation is still pushing higher, while the acceleration in more domestically generated services inflation will be of particular concern given its "stickier" nature. Taken in aggregate with yesterday's wage growth data, it appears clear that the bar has been met for the Bank to increase interest rates by 0.5% in early August.

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, added: "The Bank of England is expecting the peak around 11%, so there is some way yet to go and explains why a 50 basis points rise in interested rates is now firmly on the table at the Bank of England.

"The Bank of England will be feeling the heat of the past few days and has a very difficult job on its hands to ensure the economy has a soft landing. Recession fears are growing by the day and if more extreme interest rate rises are required, this could easily tip the economy into contraction."

