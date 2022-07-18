HL picks Marlborough to run UK equity income mandate

Under a new agreement between the two firms, the multi-manager fund's full investment will be transferred from the IFSL Marlborough Multi Cap Income fund into the new segregated mandate, which will be managed following a broadly similar strategy.

The £2bn HL Multi-Manager Income & Growth trust has been a long-term investor in the Multi Cap Income fund and the new UK equity income mandate will invest across the market cap spectrum, with a bias towards small- and mid-cap companies.

Richard Goodall, CEO of Marlborough, said that this new mandate is "another positive development in the firm's growth history".

"It demonstrates the strength of our long-term relationship with Hargreaves Lansdown and their confidence in the expertise of Sid Chand Lall and his team, whose Multi Cap Income strategy has helped bring fresh thinking to the UK equity income arena," he said.

Lee Gardhouse, CIO of Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers, added: "Our relationship with Marlborough stretches back more than 20 years and we are very pleased to be working with them on our continuing adoption of segregated mandates across our multi-manager fund range.

"We have backed the Multi Cap Income team since they launched the fund in 2011 and believe there remains a long-term opportunity in higher-yielding mid-cap and small-cap companies."

Marlborough was appointed last year to run two UK smaller companies mandates for the HL multi-manager funds.

These mandates are managed by Eustace Santa Barbara and Guy Feld, using similar strategies to those they use on the IFSL Marlborough UK Micro-Cap Growth and IFSL Marlborough Nano-Cap Growth funds.