HL picks Marlborough to run UK equity income mandate

Managed by Sid Chand Lall

clock • 1 min read
Richard Goodall, CEO of Marlborough.
Image:

Richard Goodall, CEO of Marlborough.

Hargreaves Lansdown has appointed Marlborough to run a third bespoke segregated mandate for the platform’s multi-manager funds, managed by Sid Chand Lall, Investment Week can reveal.

Under a new agreement between the two firms, the multi-manager fund's full investment will be transferred from the IFSL Marlborough Multi Cap Income fund into the new segregated mandate, which will be managed following a broadly similar strategy. 

The £2bn HL Multi-Manager Income & Growth trust has been a long-term investor in the Multi Cap Income fund and the new UK equity income mandate will invest across the market cap spectrum, with a bias towards small- and mid-cap companies. 

Hargreaves Lansdown launches ETF research arm

Richard Goodall, CEO of Marlborough, said that this new mandate is "another positive development in the firm's growth history". 

"It demonstrates the strength of our long-term relationship with Hargreaves Lansdown and their confidence in the expertise of Sid Chand Lall and his team, whose Multi Cap Income strategy has helped bring fresh thinking to the UK equity income arena," he said. 

Lee Gardhouse, CIO of Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers, added: "Our relationship with Marlborough stretches back more than 20 years and we are very pleased to be working with them on our continuing adoption of segregated mandates across our multi-manager fund range.

"We have backed the Multi Cap Income team since they launched the fund in 2011 and believe there remains a long-term opportunity in higher-yielding mid-cap and small-cap companies."

Marlborough hires Fidelity's Nick Peters

Marlborough was appointed last year to run two UK smaller companies mandates for the HL multi-manager funds. 

These mandates are managed by Eustace Santa Barbara and Guy Feld, using similar strategies to those they use on the IFSL Marlborough UK Micro-Cap Growth and IFSL Marlborough Nano-Cap Growth funds.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Palace Capital loses three board members amid strategy shift

Ecofin US Renewables lead managers resign

More on Platforms

"Bonds are more complicated and less exciting than equities, but they should not be written off," said Kyle Caldwell, collectives specialist at ii.
Platforms

interactive investor boosts fixed income research and content coverage

Bonds and money market funds

Georgie Lee
clock 19 July 2022 • 2 min read
UK equities saw the largest outflows out of any category, at more than £2bn.
Bonds

Refinitiv: Equity funds see almost £7bn outflows in June

Passive bonds attract fresh capital

Valeria Martinez
clock 18 July 2022 • 3 min read
Out of £4bn in equity strategy outflows in June, half came from UK equity funds.
Funds

Morningstar: Investors pull £5.3bn from UK-domiciled open-ended funds in June

UK equity took the biggest hit

Valeria Martinez
clock 15 July 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Twelve take redundancy as abrdn shakes up real assets team

13 July 2022 • 1 min read
02

Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

13 July 2022 • 7 min read
03

Ruffer cuts equities to all-time lows as 'financial repression' settles in

18 July 2022 • 3 min read
04

Brexit 'Big Bang' set to spark Bank of England conflict - reports

18 July 2022 • 1 min read
05

Schroders takes minority stake in blockchain asset manager

19 July 2022 • 1 min read
06

Biggest European listing in a decade set for London

15 July 2022 • 4 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot