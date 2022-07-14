Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022 - on the night gallery

Ceremony on 13 July

clock • 1 min read
Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022 - on the night
Fmya22misc 110 580x358
Fmya22misc 104 580x358
Fmya22misc 107 580x358
Fmya22misc 73 580x358
Fmya22misc 55 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 1076 web 580x358
Fmya22misc 49 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 923 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 671 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 410 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 457 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 534 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 485 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 579 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 590 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 630 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 652 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 661 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 403 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 432 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 363 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 346 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 341 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 321 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 331 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 276 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 273 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 030 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 246 web 580x358
Fmya22misc 110 580x358
Fmya22misc 104 580x358
Fmya22misc 107 580x358
Fmya22misc 73 580x358
Fmya22misc 55 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 1076 web 580x358
Fmya22misc 49 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 923 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 671 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 410 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 457 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 534 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 485 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 579 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 590 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 630 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 652 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 661 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 403 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 432 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 363 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 346 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 341 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 321 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 331 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 276 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 273 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 030 web 580x358
2022 07 13 incisive fmya photos jono 246 web 580x358

Investment Week was pleased to honour the winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022 at a special ceremony in London on 13 July.

We were delighted to bring the industry back together this year with the awards returning as an in-person event at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London after two years online during the pandemic.

Our host for the evening was comic actress and writer Sally Phillips, while our guests also enjoyed listening to music from the ACM Gospel Choir. 

We were pleased to support the  Victoria Cohen Eye Cancer Charitable Trust as our chosen charity for the evening.

To view the winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022 click here

You can view more photos from the night here

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

View profile
More from Katrina Lloyd

Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

SIF 2022: RLAM's Mike Fox's key takeaways

More on Industry

The research looked at policies of 25 large asset managers, 12 based in the US and 13 in Europe
ESG

Morningstar: The asset managers with detailed E&S voting policies

Review of proxy voting

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 15 July 2022 • 2 min read
Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022
Industry

Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

Ceremony on 13 July

Katrina Lloyd
clock 13 July 2022 • 7 min read
Samuel Mary, ESG research analyst at PIMCO
Economics

Partner insight: What are sustainability-linked bonds and why do they matter?

These bonds allow investors to take a holistic view of a company’s sustainability performance, says Samuel Mary

PIMCO
clock 12 July 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Twelve take redundancy as abrdn shakes up real assets team

13 July 2022 • 1 min read
02

Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

13 July 2022 • 7 min read
03

Woodford ends ambition for UK business

12 July 2022 • 1 min read
04

Hamish Baillie leaves Ruffer after two decades

12 July 2022 • 1 min read
05

SIF 2022: Article 9 fund flows hold up in 2022 unlike Article 8

11 July 2022 • 3 min read
06

Losses totalling £2.4bn drive Polar Capital AUM down 14% in Q2

14 July 2022 • 1 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot