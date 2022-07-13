25% of people are forfeiting their pension contribution to deal with cost-of-living crisis

25% of people are cancelling their pensions contributions to combat the rising cost-of-living

The investment management firm recently conducted a survey of 2,086 UK adults last month to assess what were the key concerns for the general population and how they were reacting to these issues.

Top of the list was the rising cost of living at 58% and rising inflation was a close second (42%). The third biggest concern for those polled was that they would not be able to save enough for retirement (29%).

UK economy rebounds with 0.5% growth in May

Given that this was a high point of concern for UK adults it was a surprise that a quarter of those surveyed had already chosen to stop paying into their workplace pensions or were planning to in the next year.

For Lisa Caplan, director of foundation financial planning for Charles Stanley, this 25% figure was "alarming".

She said: "It related very much to education because we know that people do not engage with their pension and they do not understand what they are giving up when they do this.

"It is not only the tax it is the employer's contribution as well. It is also a good saving habit, you do not feel it in your pockets".

She said that this data showed how the people were definitely "feeling the squeeze" with price increases since they were willing to sacrifice this long-term financial goal, although not all of them realised that that was what they were doing.

In the study itself Caplan commented that people do not see their workplace pension as their money "and feel they will never be able to access it. This is not true".

Alongside cancelling pension contributions the survey revealed that people were giving up more expected amenities to cope with the economic headwinds.

30% of respondents are that they were sacrificing ‘everyday perks', such as a daily coffee and ‘luxury items'. 23% said that they were cutting holidays from their budgets too.

Investments were also being sacrificed to combat this issue, with 11% saying that they had already given this up and a further 9% said that they planned to do so over the next 12 months.

Charles Stanley noticed some differences between how men and women felt about their financial health at the moment.

As mentioned, 58% of adults surveyed were concerned about the cost of living rising but this was even higher when just women were polled, totalling 69%.

63% of women also said that they did not feel confident that their finances could withstand this cost-of-living crisis versus just 47% of men.

Caplan said that women carrying the biggest financial burdens was sadly not news.

She said the generally men were more able to save money than women because they have less disrupted careers and higher average wages, which lessens their financial anxiety.

Rob Morgan, chief analyst at Charles Stanley, said that a "perfect storm" had formed, with central banks withdrawing its decade long monetary easing policy in favour of interest rate hikes to combat the highest inflation in 30-years, which was being driven higher by global supply chain issues exacerbated during the pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

He said that the headwind of inflation was set to continue for consumers the lagging interest rates meant that savers were in "for a tough time".