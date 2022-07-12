SIF 2022: Regulator confirms SDR rules set for September

FCA’s Sacha Sadan

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read
SIF 2022: Sacha Sadan speaks
Image:

SIF 2022: Sacha Sadan speaks

The delayed Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) will be released in September, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has confirmed.

The latest batch of sustainable investment requirements and investment labels was announced more than a year ago with a discussion paper in late 2021. However, their implementation has been subject to delay.

Speaking at the Sustainable Investment Festival, FCA director of environmental social and governance Sacha Sadan said there had been a delay of "about six weeks".

"I hope that we can be allowed that in the context of what is going on in the world. It is very difficult to make this work."

He said there had been "uncertainty with politics" linked to the progression of the Financial Services Bill and legislative timetables but added: "It is coming in September. It is very important that we get it right."

SIF 2022 Blog: All the news and views from day two

Sadan added labelling was all-important. "At the moment anyone can say my fund is green but it won't have the same metrics, or KPIs. Soon you will have labels for consumers.

"They do want to buy - that's why we are all here. We are going to put those guardrails in place, put the metrics in place.

"If you say it is a diversity fund - how are you proving that?"

Sadan also said there needed to be a label for consumers that says a fund is working on its ESG position and engaging with companies. "They [consumers] understand that nothing is perfect. Tell them that."

SIF 2022: Sir Trevor McDonald discusses Putin, Boris and diversity

Sadan said funds that did not come up to standard with new ESG regulations would have time to improve.

"You will have time to get those metrics. If you say your fund is trying to improve diversity then you should be trying to improve diversity. It should not be difficult to come up with some metrics for your own funds.

"The world is moving quite fast. The world is evolving.

"Keep evolving your funds to be fit for purpose. We will give you time but if there comes a time, you will not be able to use certain words or labels."

He added doing nothing was not an option for the regulator. "It is about credibility - if we do nothing it will be the wild west with ‘carbon cowboys'

"Having some guardrails will help on trust. We cannot say we will be perfect straightaway but it will help the credibility of the industry."

Related Topics

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

SIF 2022: Consumers do not trust industry 'marking own ESG homework'

SIF 2022: Natural History Museum director makes sustainable investment biodiversity plea

More on ESG

Holly Mackay spoke at the Sustainable Investment Festival
ESG

SIF 2022: Consumers do not trust industry 'marking own ESG homework'

People want to see 'proof points'

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 12 July 2022 • 2 min read
Panel discussion: Building capacity to get started in ESG
ESG

SIF 2022: 'ESG is a journey - collaborate to meet the challenges'

'Communication is key'

Julia Bahr
clock 12 July 2022 • 2 min read
"You can see why people are beginning to lose confidence" said Porritt
ESG

SIF 2022: Jonathon Porritt warns of 'massive amount of greenwashing'

‘The judgement is pretty damning’

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 12 July 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Stuart Kirk resigns and claims HSBC made his position 'unsustainable'

07 July 2022 • 1 min read
02

Number of IPOs on London Stock Exchange plunges

07 July 2022 • 2 min read
03

FCA names Hong Kong securities watchdog as new chair

08 July 2022 • 2 min read
04

Woodford ends ambition for UK business

12 July 2022 • 1 min read
05

Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

07 July 2022 • 2 min read
06

abrdn merges UK and European equity teams

07 July 2022 • 2 min read
13 Jul
United Kingdom
Award, Conference

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot