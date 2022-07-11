SIF 2022: Natural History Museum director makes sustainable investment biodiversity plea

Sustainable Investment Festival 2022

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read
Douglas Gurr speaks at the Sustainable Investment Festival
Image:

Douglas Gurr speaks at the Sustainable Investment Festival

Biodiversity across the globe has plummeted due to human activity should be given more prominence in sustainable investment policy, delegates heard.

Speaking at the Sustainable Investment Festival today (11 July), Natural History Museum director Dr Douglas Gurr said it was right and good that carbon was getting the attention of investors but added biodiversity needed to be factored into decision making.

He said: "There is a path in which you can still have the returns that your clients demand without overusing the world's natural resources.

"It should be not just 'net zero' - but 'net zero and nature positive'.

"There is a path there the global economy can grow without over-consuming the natural resources of the globe. It is a path we are not currently on."

Fidelity ESG survey: Europe still leads the way as China makes progress

He said the problem was "fixable" and simple decisions - mainly about where and what to farm in global locations - would solve the issue in the coming decades.

Gurr warned projections mapped a possible mass-extinction event for planet earth - similar to the extinction of the dinosaurs - if the issue was not addressed imminently. 

The Natural History Museum's Biodiversity Intactness Index (BII) revealed that global biodiversity intactness was just 75% in 2020 - when every square kilometre is given equal weight in calculations - and below 69% if areas are weighted by their ecological productivity.

Gurr said the index would help investors and corporates "bake in not just carbon but biodiversity".

Gurr, a former senior executive at Amazon, also said the UK, with an average of only 53% of its biodiversity left - is in the bottom 10% of the world's countries, last in the G7 and a long way behind China.

Lombard Odier's Wranegard on biodiversity as the 'hot new topic'

He said the Natural History Museum had developed its Biodiversity Trends Explorer to help negotiators at COP15 and future COP events compare the state of local ecosystem biodiversity among countries. He explained it also lets them compare the impacts of different economic futures on nature in developed and developing countries over the coming decades.

Related Topics

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

AJ Bell platform customer numbers up despite 'uncertain market backdrop'

Transact reports £4bn inflows in H1 as overall funds drop almost 2%

More on ESG

Steve Kenny speaking at SIF 2022
ESG

SIF 2022: Square Mile's Kenny on preparing for 'seismic change' towards responsible investing

‘Progress not perfection’

Ayesha Venkataraman
clock 11 July 2022 • 2 min read
Mike Fox of Royal London Asset Management Speaks at Sustainable Investment Festival
ESG

SIF 2022: RLAM's Mike Fox's key takeaways

Event in London on 11-12 July

Investment Week
clock 11 July 2022 • 1 min read
The Sustainable Investment Festival is being held in The Brewery in London
ESG

SIF 2022: Fidelity's Salter on why engagement versus exclusion is the way forward

'Patience is key'

Valeria Martinez
clock 11 July 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Stuart Kirk resigns and claims HSBC made his position 'unsustainable'

07 July 2022 • 1 min read
02

UK answer to SFDR faces another setback as FCA consultation delayed

05 July 2022 • 1 min read
03

FCA names Hong Kong securities watchdog as new chair

08 July 2022 • 2 min read
04

Number of IPOs on London Stock Exchange plunges

07 July 2022 • 2 min read
05

Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

07 July 2022 • 2 min read
06

abrdn merges UK and European equity teams

07 July 2022 • 2 min read
13 Jul
United Kingdom
Award, Conference

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot