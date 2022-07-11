SIF 2022: Opperman calls for 'green deal of sustainable investment'

In a video statement at the Sustainable Investment Festival this morning (11 July) - recorded before his resignation and re-appointment last week - the minister pointed towards the achievement of the UK becoming the first major economy to mandate Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting for its pensions sector last October.

The new reporting regulations - which are currently in force for master trusts and schemes with assets of more than £5bn and will be rolled out to medium-sized schemes later this year - require pension scheme trustees to take steps to identify, assess and manage climate-related risks and opportunities and report on what they have done.

Opperman said: "To be the first country in the world to put TCFD disclosures on the statute book and then to do the regulations prior to COP was a massive thing."

The minister said the next phase of work would focus on stewardship - ensuring the companies in which pension schemes invested in were "leading the world" in sustainability.

Guy Opperman reappointed as pensions minister

He said: "Everyone talks about a green deal, but I also talk about a green deal of sustainable investment that balances fiduciary duty and the risk factors that are required to be assessed, but also seeks the best return.

"The UK has a great opportunity to be there at the front of that and the key for me is proper stewardship."

Opperman pointed towards the reforms it had made to pension scheme statement of Investment principles, which detail the policies which control how a pension scheme invests, and the work it is doing with the Occupational Pensions Stewardship Council, a group of around 35 pension schemes and providers that are working to improve standards in the area.

The minister did, however, acknowledge that, while TCFD reporting was an opportunity for both investment managers and pension schemes, it had also presented challenge.

He said: "Any new regulatory change is a challenge, we all get that. And I accept that I am placing a significant number of burdens on trustees and their investment managers as we go forward. But I think they are embracing it. And the idea that there is anything other than this way forward has been completely debunked."

Opperman did call for better benchmarking with "proper metrics that everyone is agreed on".

He said: "[At COP] we made the argument and we have won the battle. Now we have to win the peace and that peace will have metrics that avoid greenwashing and genuinely allow you to start showing and understanding how the companies you are investing in really are."

Opperman believed harmonising these sustainability metrics would ultimately be an issue for governments.

He said trustees and asset managers are currently using a range of different metrics on sustainability, with different countries also having different approaches as well - something he said was "not sustainable over the long term".

Opperman noted: "I don't have any great faith that industry is going to suddenly corral together and fix this. I think this is very much something that the governments and everyone from the UN downwards are going to have to work together to sort."