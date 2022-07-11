Elon Musk pulls out of $44bn Twitter takeover

Citing spam accounts

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
In response to the news, Twitter’s chair has announced that the firm intends to “pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement”
Image:

In response to the news, Twitter’s chair has announced that the firm intends to “pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement”

Elon Musk has pulled out of his planned deal to pay $44bn to buy Twitter, he announced on Friday (8 July).

The billionaire claimed that he was terminating the deal based on concerns over the number of the spam accounts on the platform, though analysts have questioned that excuse.

Tesla's share price is down well over 30% from its peak in April, making it harder for Musk to finance the deal.  Meanwhile the CEO has also had problems defining how he would effectively moderate the platform.

In response to the news, Twitter's chair Bret Taylor has announced that the firm intends to "pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement". It has since been reported that Twitter had assembled a legal team to sue Musk.

Twitter investors sue Elon Musk for stock 'manipulation' during takeover bid

Despite Musk's intention to pull out of the deal, the firm can ask a judge for "specific performance", compelling Musk to either buy the company for $54.20 a share, as he agreed earlier this year, or attempt to increase the $1bn break fee from the contract.

Twitter has since ordered staff to not discuss Musk's aborted takeover, as it prepares itself for the legal fight.

Shares in Twitter have fallen about 8% since the news, down to close to $34 a share.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

US job growth continues to strengthen in June

Number of IPOs on London Stock Exchange plunges

More on Companies

Reduced fees by 25bps across its Cornelian Risk Managed fund.
Companies

Brooks Macdonald slashes fees across risk managed fund range

AMC cut by up to 25bps

Georgie Lee
clock 07 July 2022 • 1 min read
Ben Ritchie will manage the new combined team
Companies

abrdn merges UK and European equity teams

Five people to depart

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 07 July 2022 • 2 min read
Ian Simm, chief executive of Impax
Companies

Impax AUM drops 9% amid poor performance and outflows

Fallen to £34.5bn

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 07 July 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Stuart Kirk resigns and claims HSBC made his position 'unsustainable'

07 July 2022 • 1 min read
02

UK answer to SFDR faces another setback as FCA consultation delayed

05 July 2022 • 1 min read
03

FCA names Hong Kong securities watchdog as new chair

08 July 2022 • 2 min read
04

Number of IPOs on London Stock Exchange plunges

07 July 2022 • 2 min read
05

Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

07 July 2022 • 2 min read
06

abrdn merges UK and European equity teams

07 July 2022 • 2 min read
13 Jul
United Kingdom
Award, Conference

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot