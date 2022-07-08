US job growth continues to strengthen in June

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that non-farm payrolls grew by 372,000 last month, much higher than the expectations of 265,000 and only slightly below May's growth of 384,000.

The gains push the unemployment rate for the country down to 3.6%, just above the historically low pre-pandemic level. Growth came largely from the information, mining and logging and transportation and warehousing sectors.

Analysts were in agreement that the strong numbers would partially reassure those that were afraid of a fast-approaching strong economic downturn.

Mike Bell, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Manegement, said: "While a soft landing is still probably not the base case in the medium term, today's numbers should dampen near term recession fears somewhat."

However, Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, added that while fears of a recession may be reduced, the ongoing problems the economy is experiencing are still in full swing.

"The job market remains severely tight, suggesting still-intense wage pressures. How can the Fed do anything other than persisting with rapid policy tightening? A 0.75% increase is still on the cards for July."

She said that while the labour market is strong, "cracks are undoubtedly forming and, with the Fed determined to contain inflation pressures, monetary tightening will only prompt economic activity to decelerate further over the coming months".

"Recession is not upon us, but it is not too far away," she concluded.

Nevertheless, Bell argued that "the moderation in the pace of wage growth is also encouraging. For the Fed to achieve a soft landing they need wage growth to moderate substantially without a rise in unemployment".

A moderation in job growth is still expected in the next few months, even with the strong numbers from June, as Hussain Mehdi, macro and investment strategist at HSBC Asset Management, noted that "tighter financial conditions and weaker business confidence and profits growth" will likely lead to reduced hiring.

Richard Flynn, managing director at Charles Schwab UK, added that "jobs reports are lagging economic indicators that are often strong entering a downturn".