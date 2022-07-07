Revealed: Winners of the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2022

Investment Week is pleased to congratulate the winners of the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2022.
Following two years running as a virtual event during the pandemic, the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards (IMAIAs) returned as a face-to-face event this year, with the winners honoured at a special ceremony in London on 7 July.
As ever, these awards reward excellence and innovation in investment marketing and content campaigns, including the individuals and teams behind them. Our finalists and winners have generated cut-through with messaging that resonates, and marketing with genuine impact.
The IMAIAs are about creativity, innovation and customer engagement. Above all, the judging panel focused on innovation, seeking winners who have found the courage to do something genuinely new.
Entries were judged by a panel of marketing, content, and investment experts from across the industry.
For more information on the IMAIAs, visit the event website.
Photos from the awards ceremony will also be up on the website soon.
IMAIA 2022 winners and highly commended
Best Blog or Series
Winner: Boring Money
Highly Commended: Momentum Global Investment Management
Best Podcast
Winner: UTI International
Highly Commended: Waverton Investment Management
Best Use of Market Research
Winner: Prudential (with Team Spirit)
Best Use of Video (including animation)
Winner: BNY Mellon Investment Management
Highly Commended: TPT Retirement Solutions, Baillie Gifford and Libertine, Progeny
Best Website
Winner: AXA Investment Managers
Highly Commended: Seccl, Polar Capital
Campaign Innovation
Winner: Schroders
Marketer/ Content Marketer of the Year
Winner: Helen Russell-Hughes, Charles Stanley
Highly Commended: Rosie Smith, AXA Investment Managers
Content Marketing Campaign of the Year (Overall)
Winner: BNP Paribas Asset Management
Highly Commended: Impax Asset Management
Event Innovation
Winner: Federated Hermes
Highly Commended: AXA Investment Managers
Marketing Campaign of the Year
Winner: Aviva Investors
Highly Commended: Schroders, Charles Stanley
Marketing Leader of the Year
Winner: Georgina Field, White Marble Consulting
Marketing Team of the Year
Winner: LGIM
Highly Commended: Impax Asset Management, Charles Stanley
Proposition Development (Overall)
Winner: Cushon
Highly Commended: Elston Consulting, Elston Portfolio Management, Brooks Macdonald
Thought Leadership Work (Institutional)
Winner: PIMCO
Thought Leadership Work (Retail)
Winner: BNY Mellon Investment Management
Unsung Hero
Winner: Rosie Smith, AXA Investment Managers
Hero Content Asset Award
Winner: BNY Mellon Investment Management
Highly Commended: Oakley Capital Investments