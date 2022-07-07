Revealed: Winners of the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2022

Following two years running as a virtual event during the pandemic, the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards (IMAIAs) returned as a face-to-face event this year, with the winners honoured at a special ceremony in London on 7 July.

As ever, these awards reward excellence and innovation in investment marketing and content campaigns, including the individuals and teams behind them. Our finalists and winners have generated cut-through with messaging that resonates, and marketing with genuine impact.

The IMAIAs are about creativity, innovation and customer engagement. Above all, the judging panel focused on innovation, seeking winners who have found the courage to do something genuinely new.

Entries were judged by a panel of marketing, content, and investment experts from across the industry.

For more information on the IMAIAs, visit the event website.

Photos from the awards ceremony will also be up on the website soon.

IMAIA 2022 winners and highly commended

Best Blog or Series

Winner: Boring Money

Highly Commended: Momentum Global Investment Management





Best Podcast

Winner: UTI International

Highly Commended: Waverton Investment Management

Best Use of Market Research

Winner: Prudential (with Team Spirit)

Best Use of Video (including animation)

Winner: BNY Mellon Investment Management

Highly Commended: TPT Retirement Solutions, Baillie Gifford and Libertine, Progeny

Best Website

Winner: AXA Investment Managers

Highly Commended: Seccl, Polar Capital

Campaign Innovation

Winner: Schroders

Marketer/ Content Marketer of the Year

Winner: Helen Russell-Hughes, Charles Stanley

Highly Commended: Rosie Smith, AXA Investment Managers

Content Marketing Campaign of the Year (Overall)

Winner: BNP Paribas Asset Management

Highly Commended: Impax Asset Management

Event Innovation

Winner: Federated Hermes

Highly Commended: AXA Investment Managers

Marketing Campaign of the Year

Winner: Aviva Investors

Highly Commended: Schroders, Charles Stanley

Marketing Leader of the Year

Winner: Georgina Field, White Marble Consulting

Marketing Team of the Year

Winner: LGIM

Highly Commended: Impax Asset Management, Charles Stanley

Proposition Development (Overall)

Winner: Cushon

Highly Commended: Elston Consulting, Elston Portfolio Management, Brooks Macdonald



Thought Leadership Work (Institutional)

Winner: PIMCO

Thought Leadership Work (Retail)

Winner: BNY Mellon Investment Management

Unsung Hero

Winner: Rosie Smith, AXA Investment Managers

Hero Content Asset Award

Winner: BNY Mellon Investment Management

Highly Commended: Oakley Capital Investments