Revealed: Winners of the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2022

Winners announced at in-person ceremony

Investment Week is pleased to congratulate the winners of the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2022.

Following two years running as a virtual event during the pandemic, the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards (IMAIAs) returned as a face-to-face event this year, with the winners honoured at a special ceremony in London on 7 July.

As ever, these awards reward excellence and innovation in investment marketing and content campaigns, including the individuals and teams behind them. Our finalists and winners have generated cut-through with messaging that resonates, and marketing with genuine impact.

The IMAIAs are about creativity, innovation and customer engagement. Above all, the judging panel focused on innovation, seeking winners who have found the courage to do something genuinely new.

Entries were judged by a panel of marketing, content, and investment experts from across the industry.

IMAIA 2022 winners and highly commended

Best Blog or Series

Winner: Boring Money

Highly Commended: Momentum Global Investment Management

Best Podcast

Winner: UTI International

Highly Commended: Waverton Investment Management  

 

Best Use of Market Research 

Winner: Prudential (with Team Spirit) 

 

Best Use of Video (including animation) 

Winner: BNY Mellon Investment Management 

Highly Commended: TPT Retirement Solutions, Baillie Gifford and Libertine, Progeny

 

Best Website 

Winner: AXA Investment Managers 

Highly Commended: Seccl, Polar Capital

 

Campaign Innovation 

Winner: Schroders

 

Marketer/ Content Marketer of the Year 

Winner: Helen Russell-Hughes, Charles Stanley 

Highly Commended: Rosie Smith, AXA Investment Managers 

 

Content Marketing Campaign of the Year (Overall)

Winner: BNP Paribas Asset Management 

Highly Commended: Impax Asset Management

 

Event Innovation

Winner: Federated Hermes

Highly Commended: AXA Investment Managers 

 

Marketing Campaign of the Year 

Winner: Aviva Investors 

Highly Commended: Schroders, Charles Stanley 

 

Marketing Leader of the Year 

Winner: Georgina Field, White Marble Consulting 

 

Marketing Team of the Year 

Winner: LGIM

Highly Commended: Impax Asset Management, Charles Stanley 

 

Proposition Development (Overall) 

Winner: Cushon 

Highly Commended: Elston Consulting, Elston Portfolio Management, Brooks Macdonald

 

Thought Leadership Work (Institutional) 

Winner: PIMCO

 

Thought Leadership Work (Retail) 

Winner: BNY Mellon Investment Management 

 

Unsung Hero

Winner: Rosie Smith, AXA Investment Managers 

 

Hero Content Asset Award

Winner: BNY Mellon Investment Management 

Highly Commended: Oakley Capital Investments 

