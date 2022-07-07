FCA Treasury Committee meeting cancelled

Not confirmed when it will take place

Treasury Committee meeting with FCA cancelled
The Treasury Committee has cancelled its session with the Financial Conduct Authority.

The Committee was due to question the FCA's chief executive, Nikhil Rathi, and interim chair, Richard Lloyd, to discuss how the rises in the cost of living will feed into the financial system, levels of financial crime, and any potential ramifications for consumers.

It follows the Committee's report, the Future of Financial Services Regulation, where it recommended a secondary objective to promote long-term economic growth be introduced for the FCA.

It is not confirmed why the meeting was cancelled but the late change follows days of government upheaval where over 50 MPs have resigned in protest to prime minister Boris Johnson, who himself announced he would also be resigning too.

Boris Johnson resigns

With so many government roles left unfilled, daily functions of government have been unable to continue as normal, with several legislation meetings cancelled across the board.

It is not yet confirmed with the meeting with the FCA will take place.

