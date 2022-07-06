'House of cards': Advisers question new chancellor's prospects

Zahawi, the former education secretary, takes over from Rishi Sunak after his shock exit from government last night over the PM's handling of the Chris Pincher affair. Pincher is facing allegations of sexual misconduct while working as deputy chief whip.

Earlier today, the City minister and economic secretary to the Treasury John Glen also resigned from PM Boris Johnson's government citing "a complete lack of confidence" in his leadership.

New chancellor Zahawi can only hope to 'steady the ship'

Many advisers called into question the reasons for his appointment. "I guess my response is to question whether he was appointed because he was considered the best person for the job, or because of his support for Johnson," said Dennis Hall, chartered financial planner and founder of Yellowtail Financial Planning.

He added: "I suspect the latter was the biggest deciding factor, and Johnson had a relatively small pool of people he could call on. You might also speculate on just how long he might have in the job, if Johnson goes, will his successor keep him in post?"

Chapters Financial director Keith Churchouse said: "The house of cards for Boris and his inner circle of confidants is collapsing and we are mid-story I think, rather than at the end. There are a few chapters still to go, and it appears the high-level objective is to oust Boris by summer recess.

"If achieved, and a new leader is chosen, I am sure that the broom that will (correctly) sweep through the cabinet will be thorough in removing most, if not all, of the new appointments."

"I am not sure there will be any real impact," added Churchouse.

"Whilst Nadhim Zahawi is deemed to be competent, I am not convinced he will have either the time or freedom to do what is needed for the long-term prosperity or the immediate needs of millions of people suffering from sharp rise in fuel and food costs and lack of affordable housing," said Anna Sofat financial planner and CEO of Women's Wealth Advocate.

"Having said that, Boris's desire to be popular may well result in scrapping the rise is corporation tax and temporary VAT reduction on fuel - both to be welcomed.

"I fear this government will lurch from one crisis to the next until the Conservative party manages to unseat Boris Johnson. I suspect he will not go quietly so I expect a general election in the next 12 months," she added.

Pound sinks to pandemic low as Boris Johnson faces another revolt

Kerry Nelson, MD of Nexus Independent Financial Advisers, echoed this sentiment: "Now more than ever the UK needs a chancellor to really understand the challenges - make tough decisions that are not always crowd-pleasers yet balance that with support for those in real need.

"Nadhim, a career politician with some business success/experience, is taking the baton at the most challenging time. It appears already that his [mandate] will be one of political favour rather than the best interests of the country - it is too early to understand this in full

"However, this is a time for trust not games - confidence needs to be earnt from the public."

Some advisers were more positive about Zahawi's impact, no matter the reasons for his appointment. Scott Gallacher, director of Leicester-based Rowley Turton said: "Nadhim Zahawi appears a capable person, and in that sense, his appointment is to be welcomed. However, I suspect his appointment is more due to his loyalty to Johnson rather than any specific economic vision. That said, I do expect we will see a big change in direction for the Treasury.

"Whilst Sunak was very radical in terms of furlough when dealing with the pandemic, more recently, he has reverted to being quite conservative (with a small c) as a chancellor, favouring trying to balance the books.

"However, with Johnson now desperately clinging on at number 10, I suspect Zahawi will have to focus on shorter-term popular policies such as tax cuts to help people with the cost-of-living crisis."

Hall added: "The UK market today is in positive territory and sterling seems to have halted its downward slide so he might be considered a safe pair of hands."