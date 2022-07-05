Scopic Research launches multi-asset fund 'DNA' reporting

Paul Ilott, managing director, Scope Research
Paul Ilott, managing director, Scope Research

Scopic Research has launched three tools for multi-asset investment research, free for intermediaries to use.

The firm's investigation covers more than 100 multi-asset funds from 16 different fund groups at launch. All funds have passed its strict quality criteria and investment teams are subject to annual reviews and quarterly monitoring checks, according to Scopic.

Intermediaries will have access to multi-asset DNA reports on individual funds, a portfolio blending tool and a multi-asset teams' sentiment indicator.

SJP hands absolute return multi-asset mandate to Amundi

They will be able to filter the firm's multi-asset funds database of DNA reports by using combinations of investment outcomes specifically designed to reflect client needs for different classifications of growth, income delivery, volatility management, likely volatility risk versus broader equity markets and methods of ESG management. 

Intermediaries will have access to individual multi-asset DNA reports that include a graphical depiction of each multi-asset fund's unique DNA characteristics. They can use the graphics to help them explain the recommended fund to their clients, Scopic said. "Our analysis of the likely investment journey will then help intermediaries to better understand when an individual multi-asset fund is likely to perform well or is expected to face challenges versus its peer group, depending upon market conditions."

The firm added that this would help intermediaries to become more tolerant of periods of apparent tepid performance when Scopic's research suggests that this is probably what should be expected from the fund, or when its research suggests otherwise. "It will also better equip intermediaries to advise their clients about what they can expect and therefore contributes towards them fulfilling their own consumer duty obligations."

Reports also include detailed analysis of each multi-asset fund's intended investment outcomes, scope of investment, approach and the investment journey. Key briefing notes are included alongside in-depth analysis for speedier reading and suitability hints are shown for client matching.

The graphics of Scopic's portfolio blending tool are designed to help intermediaries to visualise the possible diversification benefits, the resulting DNA, from combining their choice of two multi-asset funds together in one larger client portfolio.

Scopic said: "Our aim is to help intermediaries to avoid building Frankenstein's monster portfolios that compound the same performance drivers such as investment styles and other factors."

Scopic's quarterly multi-asset teams' sentiment indicator shows the current direction of sentiment towards a broad range of asset classes, the firm added.

More than a decade of research

Scopic Research was set up in 2009 to enable investment professionals to benefit from the same information advantages that a skilled analyst with direct access to portfolio managers has when seeking to recommend multi asset investments to their clients.

Newton's Paul Flood takes on further multi-asset funds

Paul Ilott, managing director at the firm, said: "If intermediaries currently recommend, review, or blend multi-asset funds for their clients, then they need to know about each multi-asset fund's unique DNA because this can be key when preparing clients for the likely investment journey and therefore contributing towards the intermediary's consumer duty obligations. It's also vital for monitoring multi-asset fund performance, and when considering client suitability."

Ilott told PA that when Scopic spoke to intermediaries, they said they would value having multi-asset research that was graphically appealing and in a format that they could see themselves using directly with clients to help them explain their investments. "Recent market conditions have highlighted that even multi-asset investments that are perceived to have similar volatility risk profiles can perform very differently at times."

He added that the firm's DNA graphics are based upon each fund's embedded biases that include the intended investment outcome, its asset and geographic allocation profile, the instruments used, the likely volatility risk relative to broader equity markets, and the relevant investment team's own preferences for style and capitalisation size.

"Our launch is the product of more than 10 years researching multi-asset solutions," Ilott concluded.

