CFA Institute pilots 'Young Women in Investment' for UK and Ukrainian nationals

The initiative, which is in collaboration with CFA Society UK and AXA Investment Managers as the main sponsor, will see 40 women participate in an "intensive financial training bootcamp" taught by Fitch, followed by a three or 12 month paid internship.

The ‘Young Women in Investment' programme has been running since 2018 in markets such as India and Brazil. In collaboration with AXA IM, it is expanding to France, Spain and the UK.

Sarah Maynard, CFA Institute's global head of diversity, equity and inclusion commented: "The program gives young women from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to pursue a career in finance and receive full-time job offers.

"The success of previous programs has led us to continue to support this initiative.

"To date, three financial institutions have joined the offer of paid internships in London. We are grateful for their partnership to help young women gain a foothold in the financial industry."

Applicants must be completing their studies this year, including Masters graduates, or be a recent graduate with a maximum of two years experience. They can come from any university educational discipline, but CFA has said that they prefer STEM training (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

Will Goodhart, chief executive of CFA Society UK, said the initiative is "another step in the right direction to make gender equality the norm in the investment profession".

"It would be wasteful and wrong to ignore the talent of women in this important sector," he added.

As part of "humanitarian outreach" CFA Society UK has shred this with CFA Society Ukraine to give access to displaced female graduates.

Applications are open until 31 July. More information can be found here.