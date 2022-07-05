CFA Institute pilots 'Young Women in Investment' for UK and Ukrainian nationals

40 women will participate

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read
Applications are open till 31 July
Image:

Applications are open till 31 July

The CFA Institute has announced a new initiative for UK and Ukrainian nationals, the Young Women in Investment Program 2022, as it looks to draw more women to the investment industry.

The initiative, which is in collaboration with CFA Society UK and AXA Investment Managers as the main sponsor, will see 40 women participate in an "intensive financial training bootcamp" taught by Fitch, followed by a three or 12 month paid internship.

The ‘Young Women in Investment' programme has been running since 2018 in markets such as India and Brazil. In collaboration with AXA IM, it is expanding to France, Spain and the UK.

Sarah Maynard, CFA Institute's global head of diversity, equity and inclusion commented: "The program gives young women from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to pursue a career in finance and receive full-time job offers.

"The success of previous programs has led us to continue to support this initiative.

"To date, three financial institutions have joined the offer of paid internships in London. We are grateful for their partnership to help young women gain a foothold in the financial industry."

Applicants must be completing their studies this year, including Masters graduates, or be a recent graduate with a maximum of two years experience. They can come from any university educational discipline, but CFA has said that they prefer STEM training (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

Will Goodhart, chief executive of CFA Society UK, said the initiative is "another step in the right direction to make gender equality the norm in the investment profession".

"It would be wasteful and wrong to ignore the talent of women in this important sector," he added.

As part of "humanitarian outreach" CFA Society UK has shred this with CFA Society Ukraine to give access to displaced female graduates.

Applications are open until 31 July. More information can be found here.

 

 

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

eToro: It's time to regulate crypto - here's how to do it

Rathbones' Derber: We are in a multidecade transition to the cloud

More on Diversity

Only 34 out of 238 FTSE 100 executive roles are held by women
Diversity

Female FTSE 100 directors paid 74% less than men

£698,000 average disparity

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 01 July 2022 • 2 min read
Adam Jones is managing director of Ada Fintech and CTO at Redington
Funds

Can better data help rebuild trust between investors and fund pickers?

Products are intangible

Adam Jones
clock 01 July 2022 • 4 min read
Ollie Chambers, associate at Arrowpoint Advisory
Industry

The rise in carve-out transactions: How can a business prepare for a successful divestment?

Minimising disruption

Ollie Chambers
clock 01 July 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Andrew Bailey: Soaring inflation to hit UK economy harder than other nations

30 June 2022 • 2 min read
02

Stock Spotlight: Shell reaps the rewards of decade-high oil prices

04 July 2022 • 6 min read
03

Share price tumbles 34% at embattled Chrysalis

30 June 2022 • 2 min read
04

Artemis co-founder steps away from fund management

04 July 2022 • 1 min read
05

FCA sees 'clear rationale' for regulatory oversight of ESG data providers

29 June 2022 • 1 min read
06

PIMCO appoints CIO for portfolio implementation

29 June 2022 • 1 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Financial Advice Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot