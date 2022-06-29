FCA sees 'clear rationale' for regulatory oversight of ESG data providers

The regulator noted there was broad agreement across the industry regarding the potential harms caused by the growing role of ESG data and rating providers.
The Financial Conduct Authority has said there is a “clear rationale” for it to provide regulatory oversight of “certain ESG data and rating providers”.

In its ESG integration in UK capital markets feedback statement, the regulator noted there was broad agreement across the industry regarding the potential harms caused by the growing role of ESG data and rating providers.

This included a potential lack of transparency, poor governance controls, potential conflicts of interest, insufficient engagement with companies and the high cost of data requests.

New UK FCA rules on climate-related disclosures — ten key points

Currently the regulator remains at the proposal stage, with suggestions that investment products should be required to apply "appropriate due diligence on any sustainability-related data, research or other analytical resources that it relies upon".

It also suggested vague "further steps" to extend such expectations to third-party data and rating services.

The FCA noted that as the UK Government was also considering bringing these parties under regulatory purview, it remains closely engaged with the Treasury.

A potential regulatory oversight model could see the FCA account for provider size, the degree of "judgement and ‘value-added'" in service provision and the usage of a provider's services in the marketplace.

It would aim for this approach to enhance transparency and promote strong governance, conflicts management and systems and controls.

Ministers push back plans for UK environmental disclosures - reports

Given the potential lead time for such a regime, the FCA also said it would take on board the recommendations of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions and work with the Treasury to introduce an interim voluntary code of conduct.

On the question of a UK green bond standard, the regulator kicked the issue into the long grass as it reported there was "mixed feedback" and would therefore "continue to engage with market participants and relevant stakeholders".

