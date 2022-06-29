Schroders UK Mid Cap delivers double-digit losses as discount widens

The trust increased the interim dividend by 32% to 5p per share.

According to the company's half-year report for the six months to March 2022, the fund's net asset value total return fell to 11.4%, underperforming its FTSE 250 ex Investment Trusts benchmark, which fell by 9%.

"Interestingly, trading updates for the companies within the portfolio were generally quite robust and therefore the fall in the trust's share price in large part reflected a deterioration in general sentiment about the domestic UK economy," said chair Robert Talbut.

A total of 485,000 shares were repurchased by the company post-period end, signalling the company's belief that the shares "were trading at an attractive relative level".

The trust, which is managed by Jean Roche and Andy Brough, increased the interim dividend by 32% to 5p per share, reflecting the board's "confidence in the quality and resilience of the underlying equity portfolio".

Commenting on performance for the period, the managers said that although large-cap UK equities performed resiliently as investors priced in the inflationary shock of the invasion of Ukraine, UK small- and mid-caps performed poorly.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies delivers 'unremarkable' return

"Consumer focused sectors and a number of overseas and domestically focused industrial areas of the market weighed on these indices. Their greater exposure to secular growth companies also impacted the sector as investors concentrated on the commodity heavy FTSE 100 against a backdrop of soaring resource prices," the report said.

Almost half of the shortfall came from a lack of exposure to utilities names, in particular Centrica and Drax, which benefited during the period from steep rises in energy prices.

Positive contributors to performance included self storage specialist Safestore, gaming software group Playtech and investment and wealth managers Man Group and Brewin Dolphin.

"The companies in your portfolio are operating in niche and growing markets, have healthy balance sheets and are trading at attractive valuations," the chair said.

"The attractiveness of current valuation levels is clear from increasing M&A activity, increasing levels of buybacks at many companies and executives continuing to increase personal stakes in their firms. Given the environment, the manager's approach will be cautiously opportunistic."