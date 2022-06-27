Monthly outflows persist across equity UCITS and AIFs in April

Improved from €42bn outflow in March

clock • 1 min read
The UK accounted for €4bn in net UCITS sales in April.
The UK accounted for €4bn in net UCITS sales in April.

Investors pulled €3bn from UCITS and alternative investment funds in April, a markedly better figure compared to March, when outflows totalled €42bn, according to EFAMA data.

UCITS outflows reduced greatly from March's €35bn to just €0.3bn as long-term UCITS registered a smaller €2bn in outflows, compared to €20bn of outflows in March.

Equity funds returned to black, bringing in net inflows of €3bn, compared to €8bn of outflows the month prior, while multi-asset funds stayed positive enjoying €5bn inflows, although this was a drop from last month's €7bn in positive flows.



Morningstar: All asset classes record outflows for the first time since 2019

"Investors in UCITS equity funds showed resilience in April, despite the risks posed by the war in Ukraine and the anticipated interest rate hikes," said Bernard Delbecque, senior director for economics and research at EFAMA.

Funds flowing out of bond vehicles totalled €12bn, down from €19bn in March, while investors poured €2bn into UCITS money market funds reversing the previous month's €15bn outflows.

AIFs cut net outflows by more than half, bringing the total down to €3bn from March's €7bn.

Net assets across UCITS and AIFs decreased by 1.7%, to €20.6bn

