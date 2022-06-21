JP Morgan AM launches UK active ETFs

The JPMorgan Climate Change Solutions UCITS ETF (T3MP) invests in companies developing and scaling climate solutions, including clean energy companies, those driving the electric grid, and those shunning carbon-intensive agriculture, construction or transportation, or developing technologies to reduce waste.

It will leverage Themebot - the firm's artificial intelligence-based insight model - to screen 13,000 stocks globally and assess their investment cases.

The fund is managed by Francesco Conte, Yazann Romahi and Sara Bellenda and has a total expense ratio 0.55%.

"Investors are increasingly looking for meaningful solutions to address climate change. We are excited to help address our clients' needs through the launch of T3MP, offering the best of JPMAM's active management capabilities combining for the first time artificial and human intelligence in an ETF," said Oliver Paquier, head of ETF cistribution in EMEA at JPMAM.

"Investors will be able to access an advanced strategy that seeks to capture innovative investment opportunities and solutions facilitating the low carbon transition, while pursuing long-term capital appreciation," he said.

Meanwhile, JUKE, the first active UK equities UCITS ETF to market, will seek to outperform the FTSE All-Share index net return by taking minor overweight positions in quality companies with attraction valuations, underweighting stocks failing to meet those criteria. Weightings will align closely to the index on a sector basis, the firm said.

It will be managed by James Illsley, Callum Abbot, Zach Chadwick and Christopher Llewelyn and will charge a TER of 0.25%

Paquier said: "With the UK having maintained its position as one of the strongest performing regions since the beginning of 2021 and historically been well-placed in investors' allocations, JUKE now offers investors a low active risk approach on UK equities, easily accessible in an ETF format for the first time.

"We believe that JUKE will offer investors a unique opportunity to invest in UK equities, which unlike a tracker, aims to deliver incremental excess returns at an attractive fee level."

T3MP has also listed on the Deutsche Börse Xetra, SIX and Borsa Italiana, while JUKE has also listed on the Cboe NL.