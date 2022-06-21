Tribe Impact Capital expands team with wealth and impact hires

Marti spent 11 years at UBS Wealth Management, where he was director and client adviser to a client-base of wealthy families, charities and pension schemes, prior to which he spent nearly four years as a private banker at Kleinwort Benson.

Dhirani joins the London-based manager from WWF, where he worked across climate policy and wider environmental issues such as extractives, food systems and deforestation, as well as conservation and finance sector data. He previously spent nearly eight years at Merrill Lynch in its global markets division.

He will co-lead Tribe's management proposition alongside chief impact officer Amy Clarke, and develop its single line securities, Net Zero policies and engagement efforts.

Clarke said: "Along with extensive knowledge of markets and sustainable finance, Ray brings with him an appreciation of the behavioural changes required to shift the system to future fitness.

"His work and participation in the WWF film ‘Our Planet: Too Big to Fail' has helped the finance system, and broader stakeholders, become more aware of the need and opportunity for change."

She added: "James comes armed with vast experience in engaging both private and institutional clients with their wealth. His deep passion for sustainability has been helping individuals and organisations alike create more of the change that is required.

"I am thrilled they have both chosen to join Tribe as we look to increase the reach and the impact of our client's wealth and am looking forward to working with them both."

The firm also recently hired former DWS staffer Olivia Shaw, Ines Uwiteto, Kelly Burgess and Archie Cage, to build out its compliance, wealth management, operations and analysis capabilities.