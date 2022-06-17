BMO EMEA to be rebranded as Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Follows £615m acquisition

clock • 1 min read
Columbia Threadneedle said this was a “significant milestone"
Image:

Columbia Threadneedle said this was a “significant milestone"

BMO GAM (EMEA) will be rebranded to Columbia Threadneedle Investments, following last year's acquisition of the £97bn asset management business.

BMO GAM (EMEA) brands and legal entity names are to be removed and replaced with Columbia Threadneedle.

As part of the rebranding, BMO funds will take on the Columbia Threadneedle's ‘CT' naming convention. Columbia Threadneedle has also said some of the fund's names may change as well, however ISINs will remain the same as before.

Likewise, Threadneedle-branded OEIC funds will change to the CT naming convention but retain their original ISINs.

The BMO Savings plan will also take on a new CT prefix.

Columbia Threadneedle said this was a "significant milestone in our transition to become one integrated organisation".

Changes come into effect on 4 July this year, when the names of BMO-branded funds, strategies and composites will be updated and changed on platforms and databases.

The deal was made in order to "further accelerate" Columbia Threadneedle parent Ameriprise's strategy of growing its fee-based business as well as growing its wealth and asset management capabilities.

The acquisition was completed in November 2021. At the time, it added £97bn in assets under management (AUM), bringing the company's total AUM to £530bn.

 

