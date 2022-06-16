Bank of England makes fifth consecutive interest rates hike

Bank rate jumps to 1.25%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The Bank of England
Image:

The Bank of England

The Bank of England has made its fifth consecutive rates rise, hiking interest rates from 1% to 1.25%.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted six to three to raise rates by 25 basis points, with the rest voting for a 50 basis points rise.

This move was widely expected, with most analysts believing another hike was necessary to combat soaring inflation, after hitting 9% in April.

With rates now at their highest since January 2009, the MPC said that it expected inflation to remain over 9% "during the next few months", rising to above 11% in October.

Little has changed since the committee's previous economic forecasts in May, according to the MPC report, although UK GDP has been "weaker than expected in April", partially due to the sharp decline of the Test and Trace scheme.

Fed confirms aggressive inflation mandate with biggest interest rate hike since 1994

The UK is currently set to grow slower than any G20 economy except Russia, as fears of an impending recession continue to intensify.

Also analysed was the government's recent "Cost of Living Support package", finding that it expected the measures to "boost GDP by around 0.3% and raise CPI inflation by 0.1 percentage points in the first year, with some upside risks around these estimates given the targeted and front-loaded nature of some of the measures".

This decision came following a hawkish move from the Federal Reserve yesterday evening to hike interest rates by 0.75%.

 

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

UBS Asset Management appoints head of infrastructure equity

Invesco launches net zero corporate bond fund

More on UK

Brexit Blog: Johnson cites 'doctrine of necessity' to override Northern Ireland protocol
UK

Brexit Blog: Johnson cites 'doctrine of necessity' to override Northern Ireland protocol

The latest on the UK's life outside the EU

Investment Week
clock 14 June 2022 • 1 min read
Employment still remains below its pre-pandemic figures
UK

Employment increases but annual wage growth sees biggest fall in a decade

Annual wage growth falls 2.2%

Melanie Boulton
clock 14 June 2022 • 2 min read
The UK economy is now only 0.9% larger than before the first coronavirus lockdown in Spring 2020
UK

UK economy experiences shock contraction in April

GDP fell by 0.3%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 13 June 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Close Brothers taps Sanlam and Rathbones for five senior hires

15 June 2022 • 1 min read
02

Tilney Smith & Williamson rebrands to Evelyn Partners

14 June 2022 • 1 min read
03

Foresight acquires Downing's technology ventures division

13 June 2022 • 2 min read
04

SEC investigating Goldman Sachs AM over ESG claims

13 June 2022 • 1 min read
05

US senator suggests Stuart Kirk suspension early indicator of 2008-style financial crisis

14 June 2022 • 2 min read
06

Chair of Lindsell Train warns of succession plan cost

15 June 2022 • 2 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Financial Advice Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot