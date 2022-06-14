Leigh Day and Harcus Parker merge Woodford claims for 'unified front' against Link

A Group Litigation Order will detail the claimants' allegations against Link, primary of which is alleged mismanagement of the former Woodford Equity Income fund.

According to ShareSoc, which endorsed Leigh Day's legal claim in November 2020, the joint claim will represent around 20,000 claimants currently registered with the two law firms.

The hearing of the application will be the first time the party related to the fund collapse appears in court, and it is currently anticipated to be held over two days in October.

A draft Generic Particulars of Claim has been lodged with the court, outlining the accusations against Link. These include: inappropriate levels of investment in illiquid, speculative or hard-to-value stocks; an inappropriate investment strategy; issues with the valuations of the fund's assets; and untrue and misleading statements in the prospectus.

Additionally, the GPOC noted that the breaches caused the claimants to suffer loss, including loss resulting from the underperformance of the fund before it was suspended, loss from the suspension of the fund and loss from the overvaluation of the shares in the fund.

Link has vowed to "vigorously defend itself" against the joint claim and reiterated that it acted "in the best interests of all investors… [and] in accordance with applicable rules".

Meriel Hodgson-Teall, solicitor at Leigh Day, said the loss of "significant amounts of life savings" was a "direct result of Link's mismanagement" and added the combined case was "the most effective and efficient way of securing justice".

Senior associate at Harcus Parker Daniel Kerrigan argued investors had been "waiting for far too long for compensation" and urged any former Woodford clients who have yet to sign up to do so.

Leigh Day currently offers investor a ‘no win no fee' arrangement with costs capped at 30% of compensation received, while Harcus Parker's fee is currently set at 42% of compensation.