Over 90% of fast food emissions hidden in Scope 3

The three-year global investor engagement with six fast food giants has resulted in "significant progress" on climate target setting, but concerns are abound regarding the management of both emissions and water usage.

Led by an $11trn investor coalition, the Global Investor Engagement on Meat Sourcing revealed that nearly the entirety of the industry's climate impact is found within Scope 3 emissions, where meat and dairy suppliers are a "key concern".

The coalition focused on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Domino's Pizza, McDonald's, Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International, Wendy's Co and KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell owner Yum! Brands, which represent a combined market cap of $281bn.

Of these companies, only two firms (RBI and Yum!) disclosed total emissions derived from animal agriculture, with both listing meat and dairy suppliers as responsible for over half their total emissions, at 57% and 51% respectively.

This lack of transparency threatens to undermine efforts of these global brands to tackle climate risk.

Senior manager, research and engagement, at FAIRR Cristina Figaredo said investors were "very concerned" that these "ambitious climate targets" are not being translated into action along the supply chain.

She added: "The lack of alignment of supplier policies with corporate climate ambitions risks undermining the efforts of these high-street brands to tackle climate risk. Their performance on water is also alarmingly poor, and efforts to mitigate risks related to water scarcity and pollution have stagnated over the past year."

While all six groups have publicly set, or committed to setting, targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, none have set group-level targets to reduce water pollution or consumption across their supply chains.

This is despite the agricultural supply chain comprising the bulk of firms' water footprint, as revealed in Domino's' 2020 materiality assessment, which found ingredient production accounted for 88% of its total water consumption.

Daniel Shepherd, senior associate of investor engagement, water, Ceres highlighted progress is being made, but much remains to be done.

"The time is now for companies to double down on their commitments and demonstrate real impact. We are particularly focused on advancing better water risk management in supply chains, an often overlooked, but equally important, side of the climate change coin," he added.