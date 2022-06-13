Foresight acquires Downing's technology ventures division

Foresight is expected to acquire the funds for an initial consideration of £13.6m

The venture-focused funds Foresight will acquire are Downing ONE VCT Plc, Downing FOUR VCT Plc and the Downing Ventures EIS Scheme, in order to diversify its portfolio and provide growth opportunities.

These funds, which are deployed across venture capital, AIM-quoted investment companies and legacy asset-backed investment debts in the UK, the US and Israel, have a combined AUM of £275m.

The acquisition will broaden Foresight's offering to include earlier stage venture investments with thematic focuses on enterprise software, deep technology and consumer.

Foresight is expected to acquire the funds for an initial consideration of £13.6m. In total, the acquisition brings the infrastructure and private equity manager's private equity AUM to £1.2bn and group AUM to £9bn.

On completion of the acquisition, key members of the Downing team will join Foresight, including some of which currently manage the portfolio.

Bernard Fairman, executive chairman of Foresight Group Holdings Limited, said: "The VCT and EIS businesses, which we are acquiring from Downing, are an excellent strategic fit for Foresight, complementing our existing portfolio and providing exciting diversification opportunities."

He continued: "We said at the time of our IPO that M&A would be a core part of our growth strategy and I am delighted that we are successfully delivering on that promise. This transaction represents a significant strategic step, taking group AUM to over £9bn and private equity AUM to £1.2bn. It also provides us with a broader set of funds and capabilities."

Matt Smith, partner at Foresight, added: "Downing's Ventures business is complementary to our existing offering and will increase Foresight's VCT NAV to £542m. The AIM-quoted investment portfolio provides a platform to potentially expand into a new asset class. We are excited to be working with the Downing team and believe the combination will help to enhance returns for Downing investors and attract new investors as the Downing portfolios grow over time."