In a trading statement today (15 May), Aviva said the lower inflows, which represented 5% of its opening assets under management, came as a result of asset outflows in its Workplace scheme, which has suffered a 42% annual decline and hit £1.2bn in the previous quarter. Two-thirds of Aviva preference shareholders accept insurer's buy-back plan Nevertheless, the outflows were offset by strong growth in its Platform business, which posted almost £1.3bn in Q1 of this year, or 52% growth from the same period last year. Aviva said it expects its Wealth division to record "strong gro...