UK economy experiences shock contraction in April

The UK economy is now only 0.9% larger than before the first coronavirus lockdown in Spring 2020

April was the first month that all main sectors (manufacturing, construction and services) have contributed negatively to GDP since January 2021.

The drop in GDP was mainly triggered by the decline of the NHS Test and Trace program, which fell by 70% in April as tests stopped being free of charge, helping GDP to drop by 0.4%.

April's decline, along with weak GDP recovery in preceding months, means that the UK economy is now only 0.9% larger than before the first coronavirus lockdown in Spring 2020.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: "Manufacturing also suffered with some companies telling us they were being affected by rising fuel and energy prices.

"These were partially offset by growth in car sales, which recovered from a significantly weaker than usual March."

US inflation up to 8.6% in May

Paul Craig, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said: "GDP for April shows the UK economy continues to splutter, missing expectations and showing negative growth of 0.3% for the month. While a recession is still a while away, it is looming on the horizon and its effects will begin to be felt in the UK well before we are officially in one.

"Despite weakening economic growth, the Bank of England this week is expected to raise rates further as it seeks to get inflation under control and looks to be seen to be doing something. However, as the BoE has pointed out in the past, much of this is inflation is out of its control and as such it is going to be an incredibly difficult task to guide the economy through this volatile and uncertain period. This could ultimately get even more difficult with Brexit tensions rising to the fore once again, while the strong dollar is making any attempt to revive sterling a tough one.

"With sterling sitting where it is just now things are unfortunately going to get worse before they get better. Just as with the pandemic response two years ago, fiscal and monetary policy is going to have to work hand in hand. This could mean we see the BoE reversing course later on this year as the true extent of the economic damage reveals itself."