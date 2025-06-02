Military stocks up as Starmer confirms UK defence plans in strategic review

Share prices in UK defence companies are on the rise following UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s call to move to “warfighting readiness” today (2 June).
According to data from MarketWatch, shares in Babcock were up 7.8% at the time of reporting, while shares in Britain's largest defence contractor, BAE Systems, gained 2% following the news of the UK's strategic defence review. Global X ETFs latest provider to capitalise on European defence spend UK-based defence tech company QinetiQ has also seen its share price grow 5.6% from Friday's (30 May) closing while across the canal, France-based Thales' shares were up 2%. In his speech today at BAE shipyard in Glasgow, Starmer said the most effective way to fend off threats from "sta...
