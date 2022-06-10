Peel Hunt: New UK IPOs are down along with our revenue

Down £65.9m year-on-year

clock • 2 min read
Steven Fine CEO of Peel Hunt
Image:

Steven Fine CEO of Peel Hunt

The number of new UK IPOs took a dive in Q4 2021 following geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds, along with Peel Hunt’s revenue, the investment bankers reported.

Peel Hunt's latest full-year results revealed a bleak end of the year in 2021 for UK IPOs, despite starting out strong.

In the report, analysts said that at the start of the year the UK IPO market were "at their busiest since 2014 due to pent-up demand over the pandemic".

Johnson pledges 'ownership revolution' with new mortgage rules

In 2021, 120 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) breaking the previous record set in 2014. Peel Hunt itself was one of these, floating on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in September last year, raising £112m at the open.

But the majority of these came in the first part of the year and in Q4, as inflation began to bite and interest rates started rising this caused investors' risk appetite tor "drop significantly" resulting in "an exceptional reduction in ECM and IPO volumes", Peel Hunt said.

This has trickled into 2022 where risk appetite has been abated even further by the outbreak of war in Ukraine which "shook global markets".

Indeed, there were only 12 IPOs on the main market in Q1 this year and seven on AIM.

While these top-line events have hurt both the IPO and markets in general it also hit Peel Hunt's overall revenue.

The investment group reported £131m in revenues for 2021, down on the previous year's figure (£196.9m), but still ahead of analyst expectations.

ECB signals first interest rate hike in a decade

The results cover the 12-months of trading from the beginning April 2021 to sthe end of March 2022.

The group's CEO, Steven Fine, said that despite the falls in revenue the performance was "resilient" given the challenging market backdrop.

In the report itself, Peel Hunt cited "exceptionally low levels of capital markets activity" as one of the reasons for its fall in revenue.

Although the year-on-year profits were down, Peel Hunt said all three of its business divisions, investment banking, execution services and research & development (R&D), experienced some growth.

The former was the strongest, achieving record revenue for the second consecutive year, according to Fine, up £59.7m, a 32% increase. The two other wings made "solid" returns, he said.

Overall, Fine said they continue to invest into the business to drive the long-term growth and had made "good progress" on their various US and EU strategies.

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

US inflation up to 8.6% in May

DWS doubles down on ESG commitments despite greenwashing scandal

More on Investment

Industry Voice Video: Wellington Global Impact Bond Fund
Investment

Celebrating the fund’s three-year anniversary

Celebrating the fund's three-year anniversary

Campe Goodman, CFA, Fixed Income Portfolio Manager and Paul Skinner, Investment Director at Wellington Management
clock 26 May 2022 • 2 min read
Industry Voice: 'Net Zero by 2050 won't happen without Asia'
Investment

Industry Voice: 'Net Zero by 2050 won't happen without Asia'

Investment Week and ThomasLloyd Group
clock 18 May 2022 • 5 min read
Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by Baillie Gifford at the Sustainable Investment Funds to Watch
Investment

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by Baillie Gifford at the Sustainable Investment Funds to Watch

Alasdair McHugh, Investment Specialist, Global Stewardship, Baillie Gifford
clock 17 May 2022 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Credit Suisse faces potential takeover from State Street - reports

09 June 2022 • 1 min read
02

Pictet AM warns of recession within two years and backs web3.0

07 June 2022 • 2 min read
03

Industry Voice: Navigating a Challenging Environment for Growth Stocks

06 June 2022 • 3 min read
04

Vanguard expands 'LifeStrategy' brand into model portfolios

06 June 2022 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: PIMCO Asset Allocation Outlook

06 June 2022 • 2 min read
06

Link Fund Solutions sued again over Woodford collapse

06 June 2022 • 2 min read
14 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - June 2022

Register now
Trustpilot