Peel Hunt: New UK IPOs are down along with our revenue

Peel Hunt's latest full-year results revealed a bleak end of the year in 2021 for UK IPOs, despite starting out strong.

In the report, analysts said that at the start of the year the UK IPO market were "at their busiest since 2014 due to pent-up demand over the pandemic".

Johnson pledges 'ownership revolution' with new mortgage rules

In 2021, 120 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) breaking the previous record set in 2014. Peel Hunt itself was one of these, floating on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in September last year, raising £112m at the open.

But the majority of these came in the first part of the year and in Q4, as inflation began to bite and interest rates started rising this caused investors' risk appetite tor "drop significantly" resulting in "an exceptional reduction in ECM and IPO volumes", Peel Hunt said.

This has trickled into 2022 where risk appetite has been abated even further by the outbreak of war in Ukraine which "shook global markets".

Indeed, there were only 12 IPOs on the main market in Q1 this year and seven on AIM.

While these top-line events have hurt both the IPO and markets in general it also hit Peel Hunt's overall revenue.

The investment group reported £131m in revenues for 2021, down on the previous year's figure (£196.9m), but still ahead of analyst expectations.

ECB signals first interest rate hike in a decade

The results cover the 12-months of trading from the beginning April 2021 to sthe end of March 2022.

The group's CEO, Steven Fine, said that despite the falls in revenue the performance was "resilient" given the challenging market backdrop.

In the report itself, Peel Hunt cited "exceptionally low levels of capital markets activity" as one of the reasons for its fall in revenue.

Although the year-on-year profits were down, Peel Hunt said all three of its business divisions, investment banking, execution services and research & development (R&D), experienced some growth.

The former was the strongest, achieving record revenue for the second consecutive year, according to Fine, up £59.7m, a 32% increase. The two other wings made "solid" returns, he said.

Overall, Fine said they continue to invest into the business to drive the long-term growth and had made "good progress" on their various US and EU strategies.