Wealth industry missing out on $230bn opportunity in lower HNW and affluent segments

Morgan Stanley and Oliver Wyman report

clock • 2 min read
The largest revenue growth opportunity will be in the affluent and low high-net-worth client segments with more than $300k and less than $5m in wealth.
Image:

The largest revenue growth opportunity will be in the affluent and low high-net-worth client segments with more than $300k and less than $5m in wealth.

The wealth management industry is now able to profitably tap into the $230bn revenue pool in the lower high-net-worth (HNW) and affluent segments, a new report by Morgan Stanley and Oliver Wyman has found.

According to the latest Morgan Stanley and Oliver Wyman global wealth and asset management report, entitled Time to Evolve, for over a decade many wealth managers have put their growth focus on the ultra-high-net-worth and higher-net-worth segments and so have not prioritised less wealthy clients.

Facilitated by the digital transformation, wealth managers can make financial advice and investments accessible to a more diverse client base at lower, differentiated costs, with clients being able to pick and choose their own personalised solutions.

"The wealth industry is on the cusp of the next evolution towards ‘Wealth Management 3.0', offering attractive growth opportunities and the ability to make financial advice and investments more accessible to a broader demographic and range of clients," the report notes.

"For many wealth managers, this will require significant change and investment in their coverage and service models as well as operating models and technology in order to win market share profitably in the future."

Majority of global AuM in mutual funds and ETFs sits in legacy products

The firms expect UHNW investors with more than $50m in wealth to continue to drive wealth creation and to account for more than 40% of total wealth growth by 2026. However, this segment accounts for less than 15% of the overall potential wealth management revenue pool and for less than 20% of its growth.

According to the report, the largest revenue growth opportunity will be in the affluent and low high-net-worth client segments with more than $300k and less than $5m in wealth. 

This segment looks set to create around $45bn of new revenues and account for about 60% of the total wealth management revenue pool by 2026. Out of the $230bn revenue pool the firms estimate, only 15-20% is penetrated by wealth managers.

As the share of the wealth and retail client segment of total assets under management grows from 58% to 64% in the next 5 years, the wealth management channel becomes ever more important to asset managers.

"Asset managers face fundamental choices: partner and distribute through wealth managers, build captive digital-led wealth management distribution solutions, or establish open platforms geared towards this segment," the report states.

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

EQ Investors appoints head of sales for DFM business

Blackrock strengthens sustainability EMEA team with senior appointments

More on Wealth Management

Andrew Shepherd, CEO of Brooks Macdonald
Companies

Brooks Macdonald set to acquire Integrity Wealth Solutions

Funds under management of £250m

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 23 May 2022 • 2 min read
Lord Rothschild was the only top wealth management boss to see his family’s fortune increase in the past year.
Wealth Management

Rich List: UK wealth sector bosses fall down the rankings as their fortunes decline

Sunak joins the list for the first time

Valeria Martinez
clock 20 May 2022 • 2 min read
Graham Harrison of Asset Risk Consultants
Global

The end of an era: from globalisation to autarky

Weeks when decades happen

Graham Harrison
clock 13 April 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Credit Suisse faces potential takeover from State Street - reports

09 June 2022 • 1 min read
02

Pictet AM warns of recession within two years and backs web3.0

07 June 2022 • 2 min read
03

Industry Voice: Navigating a Challenging Environment for Growth Stocks

06 June 2022 • 3 min read
04

Vanguard expands 'LifeStrategy' brand into model portfolios

06 June 2022 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: PIMCO Asset Allocation Outlook

06 June 2022 • 2 min read
06

Link Fund Solutions sued again over Woodford collapse

06 June 2022 • 2 min read
14 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - June 2022

Register now
Trustpilot