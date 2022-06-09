FTSE 250 reshuffle sees three trusts enter as Baillie Gifford US exits

Effective 20 June

The changes will be implemented on 17 June
The changes will be implemented on 17 June

Following the quarterly FTSE index series review Merchants trust, Supermarket Income REIT and Target Healthcare REIT will all enter the FTSE 250.

All three trusts are trading on a premium. The £868m Merchants trust, run by Allianz Global Investors is on a 0.9% premium; the £1.8bn Supermarket Income REIT is on 18.15%; and the £909.1m Target Healthcare REIT is on 5.2%.

Meanwhile, the £628.6m Baillie Gifford US Growth trust will exit the index. The trust has struggled recently with its share price down 48.8% in one year and is trading on a 17.1% discount, according to Morningstar.  

Revealed: Investment trusts using borrowing to buy market lows

All the changes will be implemented at close of business on 17 June and take effect at the start of trading on 20 June.

At the end of May, Hargreaves Lansdowne research suggested F&C investment trust could be promoted to the FTSE 100 and Foresight Solar fund could enter the FTSE 250. However, neither event was included in the latest review.

 

