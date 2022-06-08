Federated Hermes finds new senior bond manager at Aviva

Reports to Fraser Lundie

Garvey will be responsible for managing Federated Hermes' range of public market fixed income products.
Federated Hermes has appointed Orla Garvey as a senior portfolio manager in its global fixed income team.

Garvey will be responsible for managing Federated Hermes' range of public market fixed income products alongside the current portfolio management team.

She joins from Aviva Investors, where she served as a senior portfolio manager in the company's sovereigns team for eight years.

Federated Hermes teams up with the Natural History Museum for new biodiversity fund

At Aviva, she managed the multi strategy fund, prior to which she served as a senior portfolio manager on the company's UK rates and inflation and global inflation portfolios.

Before working at Aviva, she worked for Scottish Widows as an investment manager and as an analyst at both The Representative Church Body and NCB Stockbrokers.

As part of the global fixed income team at Federated Hermes, Garvey will build on the fixed income strategy, including creating new products and evolving processes. She will also be responsible for marketing the firm's fixed income public markets products to clients.

Garvey will be based in London and  report to Fraser Lundie, head of fixed income for public markets.

Lundie said: "Orla is an extremely experienced portfolio manager and a perfect fit for the firm. Her knowledge of global rates and inflation will be an asset to the team and complements the skills of our current portfolio managers.

"With Orla, we have a very strong team in place, enabling us to deliver returns to clients and remain at the forefront of the industry when it comes to sustainable investing. We welcome Orla and are excited to have her on board."

