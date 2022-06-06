Register for Sustainable Investment Festival: In conversation with Sir Trevor McDonald

To provide a lighter but insightful close to the Festival, don't miss this opportunity to hear Sir Trevor McDonald in conversation with Declan Curry as he shares his perspectives on the significant world events that have impacted our society and how he sees the role of today's news in driving change of people and behaviour.

Other keynote speakers at this flagship event include:

Environmental campaigner Jonathon Porritt, co-founder of Forum for the Future, on Confronting the climate crisis emergency

Mark Manning, technical specialist, Sustainable Finance and Stewardship at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), on A roadmap for greening finance and what it means for investors

Guy Opperman, minister for pensions and financial inclusion at the Department for Work and Pensions, on Walking the walk on climate change

Anne Richards, chief executive officer at Fidelity International , on Turning ambitions into actions

Douglas Gurr, director at the Natural History Museum, on Considering the financial and material risk of biodiversity posed on investors

Hortense Bioy, global director of sustainability research at Morningstar, on Understanding the ESG fund landscape

Delegates at the event, which is CPD accredited over two days, will hear from sustainable investment experts including high profile independent speakers, industry CEOs and fund managers from over twenty asset managers tackle the big issues shaping the evolution of sustainable investing.

Following the success of last year's inaugural digital event, this year's festival will be held in-person at The Brewery in London over 22-23 June.

This year's festival will focus on natural capital opportunities and the role of investment in the preservation of biodiversity, in response to a call to action at last year's event.

Our speakers will also analyse the latest sustainable fund trends and drill down into ESG data and tools to explore how they can support the fund selection process.

In addition, there will be valuable updates on the fast-changing regulatory environment and insights into how wealth managers and advisers can meet clients' needs more effectively.

Key reasons to attend:

Two days of thought-provoking, interactive sessions from renowned keynote speakers, CEOs and fund managers, focused on the needs of fund selectors and wealth managers.

The opportunity to meet face-to-face again and network with peers and leading asset managers.

CPD accredited over the two-day event.

Build your intelligence of best-in-class sustainable investment funds and solutions.

Latest analysis of sustainable fund trends, product developments and new opportunities across asset classes.

Chance to drill down into ESG data and tools and how they support the fund selection process.

Guidance on the fast-changing regulatory environment with a timely update on the government's green finance roadmap.

Focus on natural capital opportunities and the role of investment in the preservation of biodiversity.

Explore investment themes including food and water, technology, climate and making an impact on society.

