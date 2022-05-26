Why AllianzGI's Riddell is more bullish on government bonds than ever

In his latest Bond Issues paper, Riddell said he anticipates a major bond rally, citing the fact that inflation has likely peaked in most countries and global growth momentum appears to be slowing down.

"From having had a slight bias to be long of rate duration pre Covid, we were very underweight developed market rate duration from summer 2020 to Q1 2022, on the view that insufficient rate hikes were priced into developed markets," he explained.

"We continue to want to be positioned defensively, and expect risk assets to come under further pressure. But rates markets now appear to be pricing in very little risk of recession, where there is no more than a minor cyclical downturn priced in from H2 2023."

Since Q1 this year, the Allianz Strategic Bond strategy he manages has moved long duration versus its benchmark index, the Bloomberg Global Aggregate FX Hedged.

A pronounced slowdown in growth is normally accompanied by a rally in government bonds as investors begin to price in an easing of monetary policy, Riddell noted. However, this time he has seen "a near unprecedented" divergence between US economic activity and the direction of US Treasuries.

"Central banks are worried that tight labour markets might spark a wage price spiral and a surge in longer term inflation expectations, but we see little evidence of this, where the labour market is always a lagging indicator, and even then, some business surveys are already starting to indicate a slowdown in hiring intentions," he said.

He explained that the global demand destruction underway means spare capacity should be created, and that inflationary pressure should ease in the absence of a new commodity price rise.

Back in November 2021, Riddell wrote he was expecting a global economic slowdown, comparing it to the turbulence of 2011-12, 2015, and 2018, arguing that risk assets were not pricing in the possibility of a global economic recession.

On the back of a renewed increase in commodity prices and a swift repricing higher in market implied rate expectations, this conviction strengthened further at the start of April 2022, when he argued that global recession was the fund's base case scenario.