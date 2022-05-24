Short sellers bet against UK retail stocks amid income squeeze

Retail stocks have found themselves under the harshest light from UK short sellers

Cineworld Group, the world's second-largest cinema chain, was the most shorted UK listed company. Some 8.2% of its stock was held short by five investment firms, with New Holland Capital LLC holding the largest short position with 2.42% of the company's shares.

ASOS PLC, Dixons Carphone PLC and BOOHOO.com were the next most shorted UK listed businesses, with 7.2%, 6.4%, and 6.2% of their stock held short by eight, six and seven investment firms respectively.

Central Bank of Russia bans short-selling

Other companies listed in the London Stock Exchange that made it into the ten most shorted UK stocks included B&Q owner Kingfisher PLC (6%), shopping centre REIT Hammerson PLC (5.1%), AO World PLC (5%), Majestic Wine PLC (4.9%), Royal Mail PLC (4.9%) and Metro Bank PLC (4.7%).

Will Rhind, founder and CEO of GraniteShares, said: "The combination of worries about global economic growth and inflation has hit confidence and put share prices under pressure with retailers some of the worst affected."

Man GLG has the most short holdings on UK listed companies of any investment firm (41), according to the analysis. Marshall Wace, BlackRock UK and JP Morgan AM UK came in second, third and fourth, with 32, 17 and 10 short positions respectively.