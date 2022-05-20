UK consumer confidence hits record low as the cost-of-living crisis deepens

Report by GfK

clock • 1 min read
UK consumer confidence hits record low as the cost of living crisis deepens
Image:

UK consumer confidence hits record low as the cost of living crisis deepens

Consumer confidence in the UK has plunged to its lowest level in almost 50 years as the cost-of-living crisis and a record surge in inflation continue to squeeze incomes in the country.

According to research carried out by GfK, the UK consumer confidence index dropped 2 percentage points to minus 40 in May, the lowest level since records began in 1974, breaking the previous low established during the Global Financial Crisis.

The survey, based on interviews conducted in the first half of May, indicated that people's personal financial situations have deteriorated over the last 12 months, making them less likely to make significant purchases. 

The general economic outlook had deteriorated as well, with inflation hitting a 40-year high of 9% in April amid soaring energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

UK retail sales jump in April despite inflation at 40-year high

"This means consumer confidence is now weaker than in the darkest days of the global banking crisis, the impact of Brexit on the economy, or the Covid shutdown," said Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK. 

"The Major Purchase Index has decreased for each of the past six months and is now at -35, reflecting the latest dismal set of retail sales figures. Even the Bank of England is pessimistic, with Governor Andrew Bailey this week offering no hope of tackling inflation." 

Staton added that the outlook for consumer confidence is "gloomy" and "nothing on the economic horizon shows a reason for optimism any time soon".

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Rich List: UK wealth sector bosses fall down the rankings as their fortunes decline

UK retail sales jump in April despite inflation at 40-year high

More on Markets

The monthly rise was largely driven by a 2.8% rise in food store sales
UK

UK retail sales jump in April despite inflation at 40-year high

Down 0.3% from previous quarter

Valeria Martinez
clock 20 May 2022 • 1 min read
Industry Voice: Not All Currencies Are Made Equal, So Don't Treat Them as Such
Markets

Industry Voice: Not All Currencies Are Made Equal, So Don't Treat Them as Such

Selective currency hedging may boost yields and add stability

Michael Walsh, Multi‑Asset Solutions Strategist at T. Rowe Price
clock 20 May 2022 • 3 min read
Nick Train spoke at an investment seminar
Investment Trusts

Nick Train apologises again and bemoans 'painful' UK market

Investment seminar

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 18 May 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

HSBC AM global head of responsible investing: 'Who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?'

19 May 2022 • 3 min read
02

HSBC AM's 'head of irresponsible investment' condemned over climate speech

20 May 2022 • 4 min read
03

St James's Place drops fund of fund structure from Global Growth fund

17 May 2022 • 1 min read
04

Helen Pridham: Industry pays tribute to trailblazing journalist and businesswoman

19 May 2022 • 5 min read
05

Tesla booted from S&P ESG index

19 May 2022 • 1 min read
06

Nick Train apologises again and bemoans 'painful' UK market

18 May 2022 • 3 min read
07 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Smarter Business Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot