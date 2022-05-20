UK consumer confidence hits record low as the cost-of-living crisis deepens

According to research carried out by GfK, the UK consumer confidence index dropped 2 percentage points to minus 40 in May, the lowest level since records began in 1974, breaking the previous low established during the Global Financial Crisis.

The survey, based on interviews conducted in the first half of May, indicated that people's personal financial situations have deteriorated over the last 12 months, making them less likely to make significant purchases.

The general economic outlook had deteriorated as well, with inflation hitting a 40-year high of 9% in April amid soaring energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"This means consumer confidence is now weaker than in the darkest days of the global banking crisis, the impact of Brexit on the economy, or the Covid shutdown," said Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK.

"The Major Purchase Index has decreased for each of the past six months and is now at -35, reflecting the latest dismal set of retail sales figures. Even the Bank of England is pessimistic, with Governor Andrew Bailey this week offering no hope of tackling inflation."

Staton added that the outlook for consumer confidence is "gloomy" and "nothing on the economic horizon shows a reason for optimism any time soon".