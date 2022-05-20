Fund firms defend Tesla holdings following ousting from S&P ESG index

In a blog post published on 17 May, S&P head of ESG indices for North America Margaret Dorn said Tesla was "ineligible for index inclusion" in its fourth rebalance, citing concerns relating to Tesla's working conditions, the handling of an investigation into deaths and injuries linked to its driver-assistance systems, a lack of low-carbon strategy and codes of business conduct.

According to data from FE fundinfo, a total of 145 funds in the Investment Association universe hold Tesla as one of their ten largest weightings, with the likes of PGIM Jennison Global Equity Opportunities, Capital Group New Perspective, T. Rowe Price Global Technology Equity, and the Baillie Gifford American and Positive Change funds all holding more than 6% of their portfolios in the company respectively.

James Budden, director of marketing and distribution at Baillie Gifford, told Investment Week: "It has no impact on our thinking except to illustrate how these ESG indices and ratings should be taken with a pinch of salt.

"After all, Tesla has arguably done more to drive the move to electric vehicles on a global scale [than anybody]."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for PGIM Jennison said: "We conduct deep stock per stock ESG research in-house with a focus on forward-looking views. As a result, we maintain our conviction in Tesla in the PGIM Jennison Global Equity Opportunities fund."

Investment Week did not receive a response from T. Rowe Price in time for publication, while Capital Group declined to comment on the basis they do not discuss individual stocks.

Elisabeth Steyn, chief marketing officer at Util, argued that while claims Tesla has provided an enormous contribution to combatting climate change are correct, "being green isn't enough to mitigate discrimination and labour abuse".

"ESG is about operations, not impact. Making clear that distinction is where the investment industry has fallen short - and where criticisms of ESG have merit," she said.

"ESG originated as a lens through which to address the social and environmental risks to a company's enterprise value, rather than the risks a company poses to the world.

"Neither traditional ESG ratings agencies, nor index providers, nor their institutional clients claim otherwise. At least not explicitly. But there hasn't been much effort to clear up misperceptions, either."

Steyn explained the investment industry "makes a lot of money from the gap between perception (ESG = social and environmental impact) and reality (ESG = company-specific risk)".

"Ironically, that has come back to bite," she reasoned. "It doesn't matter that S&P's methodology is no black box. A lot of people think an ESG index should behave in a particular way, thanks to years of successful marketing.

"If it doesn't, index and fund providers could pay the reputational price."

The chief marketing officer described Tesla as the "perennial ESG paradox", with S&P's latest ousting likely to "reignite the debate about unbundling E, S, and G funds and using discretion".

"It should also force some serious reflection on how asset managers communicate their objectives and market those funds," she said. "The risk to sustainable investing may be existential."