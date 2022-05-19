FCA approves AssetCo takeover of River and Mercantile

The approval comes one month after the reverse takeover received 100% shareholder approval at AssetCo's annual general meeting, in what chair Martin Gilbert called a display of "overwhelming support".

AssetCo entered a bidding war for River and Mercantile alongside Premier Miton in December last year, but announced its "firm intentions" to purchase the asset management company on 25 January after Premier Miton withdrew from acquisition discussions.

Alex Hoctor-Duncan, CEO of River and Mercantile Group, said: "Now we have secured the green light from the FCA we can look forward to the next stage of our journey as an integrated part of AssetCo, with a strong balance sheet that we will invest in people, technology and making the business a compelling place to work.

"We are going into the second half of 2022 as a streamlined, focused, nimble organisation that can react with speed, is not afraid to disrupt the status quo and is ready to take advantage of the opportunities that exist in the market today.

"We are ambitious to grow and want to retain and attract people who like our purpose, which is about investing to make a difference."