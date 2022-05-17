UK inflation soars to 9% in April

The Office for National Statistics said today that the 9% figure, which is almost double the rate the Bank of England expected six months ago, is higher than any annual inflation figure in its dataset that began in 1989.

This inflationary spike was mainly driven by the cost of fuel, along with the increase of the Ofgem cap on energy prices, which came in at the start of the month. The largest contributors to the Consumer Price Index including owner occupiers' housing were housing and household services and transport, both of which were primarily due to the price of electricity, gas and fuels.

Average petrol prices have risen from 125.5p a litre one year ago to 161.8p today, the highest on record. The annual increase in the price of motor fuels and lubricants was 31.4%, also the highest on record.

The Retail Prices Index, which was previously used to measure inflation, has now hit 11%, its highest rate since February 1982.

Labour market figures published yesterday showed that average total wages increased annually by 7% in March, but that income growth had not been evenly distributed, with the average pay rise without bonuses sitting at only 4.2%, leaving millions with another month of falling real wages.

Meanwhile, the figures yesterday also revealed that the UK unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in March, its lowest rate since 1974.

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said: "Just days after Andrew Bailey and the Bank of England warned of ‘apocalyptic' food prices, inflation has surged to an eyewatering 9% in April, delivering another hammer blow to households already fretting about the cost of living. The rise comes as a result of a sharp rise in household utility bills during the month and there are continued warnings that the worst is to come.

"Unlike in the US, UK inflation continues to rise for the time being, stoking further fears around the cost of living. It will also add to the pressure on the Bank of England to increase interest rates and get to grips with soaring prices even if, as they admit themselves, many of the factors driving inflation are beyond their control. Indeed, we should not be surprised to see further pressure mount on the government soon to pull some fiscal levers and look to alleviate the pain on households come the Autumn.

"If there is one crumb of comfort today, it is that many forecasters expect this to be close to the peak in the rate of CPI. So while high inflation will remain present for some time, we should hopefully see the beginning of the end of this painful inflation journey soon."