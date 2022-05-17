Tremors through stablecoin market continue as tether suffers $7bn sell-off

Investors pulled $7bn

clock • 2 min read
The fall of tether follows destabilisation of TerraUSD, which fell from $118 to $0 last week.
Image:

The fall of tether follows destabilisation of TerraUSD, which fell from $118 to $0 last week.

Hong Kong-issued tether is the latest cryptocurrency to suffer losses, as investors pulled $7bn of investment, according to a Financial Times report.

It followed the destabilisation of TerraUSD, the stablecoin which fell from $118 to $0 last week.

Tether, which can be hosted on the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains, among others, briefly lost its one-to-one US dollar peg last week, and saw its market value fall by 9% since May 12, to $76bn, as tokens were removed from circulation to appease investors, according to CryptoCompare data.

Tether traded at 95 cents last Thursday (12 May), below the $1 level it aims to maintain, triggering unrest across broader digital asset markets.

In a speech given on Monday (16 May), executive board members at the European Central Bank (ECB), Fabio Panetta, said: "There is no guarantee that [stablecoins] can be redeemed at par at any time - just last week the world's biggest stablecoin temporarily lost its peg to the dollar.

"And stablecoins do not benefit form deposit insurance, nor do they have access to central bank standing facilities. They are therefore vulnerable to runs, as we have just seen with the crash of another stablecoin - TerraUSD."

Senior IMF official warns cryptocurrencies could 'destabilise' emerging markets

Regulation continues to remain light around cryptocurrency trading, although the Bank of England noted in a March 2022 report that stablecoins "could play an increasingly important role in payments".

"Currently stablecoins are not used to make mainstream payments. But as cryptoasset markets develop, there could be potential for a stablecoin to launch and scale up rapidly, becoming a systemic payment system," it said.

It added, however, that consumer confidence in money and payments could be "undermined" if a stablecoin used in payments infrastructure "failed to meet obligations".

At the same time as tether suffered outflows, rival token USD coin took in 5% over the same period.

As tether is backed by financial asset reserves, stability risks could pose a threat to household wealth.

The issuer has not yet released comprehensive information about the reserves, but explained tokens were backed by a collection of dollar-based assets, equal to the size of tokens outstanding.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

Grayscale Investments launches Future of Finance UCITS ETF

EFAMA: Investors pour €102bn into sustainable UCITS bond funds last year

More on Currencies

Geopolitical developments in Q1 have seen investors exit Russian exposure
Markets

War in Ukraine prompts investors to exit Russia as they reconsider ESG approach

Bfinance poll shows asset allocation shift

Ellie Duncan
clock 11 April 2022 • 2 min read
Agnes Belaisch of Barings Investment Institute
Markets

'Months when decades happen' put an end to post-pandemic expansion dreams

Uncertainty and volatility return

Agnes Belaisch
clock 23 March 2022 • 3 min read
Credit: MHCLG
Markets

No free lunch for consumers: What to expect from the Spring Statement

Chancellor might ‘splash some cash’

Ellie Duncan
clock 22 March 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Scottish Mortgage loses position as largest trust

11 May 2022 • 1 min read
02

GAM refutes claims it has entered negotiations to prop up Luna stablecoin

13 May 2022 • 1 min read
03

St James's Place drops fund of fund structure from Global Growth fund

17 May 2022 • 1 min read
04

Invesco names head of EMEA Distribution

11 May 2022 • 1 min read
05

BlackRock set to vote against more climate resolutions

11 May 2022 • 2 min read
06

'Things are only going to get worse' as UK economy contracts in March

12 May 2022 • 1 min read
07 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Smarter Business Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot