Bank of England 'helpless' to steady spiralling inflation

Speaking at the Treasury Select Committee, Bailey was asked by Conservative committee member Gareth Davies if he had felt "a bit helpless" over the past months as inflation has spiralled well beyond the bank's 2% target, which the governor accepted.

Bailey said: "Yes, it is more than uncomfortable… it is a very difficult place for us to be.

"To predict 10% inflation and then say… there is not a lot we can do about 80% of it is an extremely difficult place to be."

He had earlier attributed the 80% of the factors around rising inflation to disruptions caused to food and energy markets by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, along with supply chain issues stemming from China's zero-Covid policy.

Bailey asserted that he was "very supportive" of Ukraine and did not want to apportion blame, instead concluding that "we have to live with it and deal with it" in reference to the economic shocks caused by the invasion.

While commentary lately has been focused on energy costs, Bailey raised the "apocalyptic" issue of food shortages as a direct result of the war.

Recalling conversations he had conducted with the Ukrainian finance minister, Bailey noted that while the country does have food in storage and is optimistic about its ability to plant crops for the following year, there is no way to get the food out of the country.

"This is not just a major worry for [the UK], it is a major worry for the developing world," Bailey said.

"Whatever can be done to help Ukraine get its food out of the country will be a huge contribution."