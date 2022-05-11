Refinitiv Lipper: European AUM drops €800bn in first quarter

Sparked by geopolitics

clock • 1 min read
Refinitiv Lipper: European AUM drops €800bn in first quarter

A Refinitiv Lipper report has shown that assets under management in the European fund industry declined over the course of Q1 2022, from €15.3trn at the end of December 2021 to €14.5trn at the end of March 2022, with the continent hit hard by inflationary pressures and the war in Ukraine.

The report also found that 37% of the overall assets under management were held by ESG-related funds, and the majority of ESG-related assets were held by mutual funds and ETFs which are aligned to SFDR article 8 (€3.8trn), defined as funds which promote ESG characteristics.

The Refinitiv Lipper report also noted that given the economic uncertainties, one may expect that European investors sold long-term funds and bought money market products. Therefore, it was considered somewhat surprising that European investors sold money market products, which are normally considered safe-haven investments, while long-term products enjoyed overall inflows.

ESG-related mixed assets products (+€20.1 bn) were the best-selling product category, while ESG-related mutual funds and ETFs which are not classified by Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) enjoyed the highest inflows (+€24.7 bn) for Q1 2022.

Actively managed funds held the majority of assets under management in ESG-related products in the European fund industry. According to Refinitiv, this is because sustainable investment strategies are seen as a natural habitat for active managers.

Mutual funds and ETFs classified as article 8 products (-€48.9 bn) faced the highest outflows. This was bettered by conventional products (-€48.5 bn) and article 6 products (-€24.5 bn), which are non-ESG.

As the report covered markets outside the EU, like the UK and Switzerland, a high number of funds with an ESG-related investment objective were not covered by SFDR. These funds were categorized as unclassified within the report.

