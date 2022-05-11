Scottish Mortgage loses position as largest trust

Replaced by 3i

The share price has dropped 50% in six months
The share price has dropped 50% in six months

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) is no longer the UK's largest investment trust in market cap terms after a crash in the value of technology stocks.

This downturn comes as a contrast to the consistent growth delivered by the trust over a number of years. The trust's share price has dropped nearly 50% from a high of around £15 per share in November 2021 to £7.93 as of 11 May 2022.

According interactive investor, private equity investor 3i Group is now the UK's largest investment trust. SMT's market capitalisation now sits at £11.2bn, compared to £12bn for 3i Group.

However, SMT still sits higher than 3i Group in terms of total assets. SMT's total assets are worth £14bn compared with £13bn for 3i Group.

Scottish Mortgage raises £200m through debt issuance

Dzmitry Lipski, head of fund research at Interactive Investor, said: "Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust provides global exposure to disruptive growth companies, public and private, selected by highly experienced managers. The strength of their stock-picking skills combined with strong risk-adjusted performance and competitive fees still make this a good choice for adventurous long-term investors.

"Investors should note, however, that it is higher-risk investment due to its high portfolio concentration, exposure to unquoted companies and tech stocks. The risks of all this is enhanced further by gearing (borrowing), so it works better as a satellite holding in a well-diversified portfolio."

Scottish Mortgage remains a member of Interactive Investor's Super 60 list of recommended funds.

