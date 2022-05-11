Invesco names head of EMEA Distribution

Bilal will report to Doug Sharp, senior managing director and head of EMEA, and will be based in the UK.

He was previously head of international sales and marketing at Natixis Investment Managers. Prior to this, Bilal was head of EMEA at UBS Asset Management, and he has also held roles as chief executive of the Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company, head of sales & marketing (Germany) at Pioneer Investments (now Amundi Pioneer), and European head of institutional business development and consultant relations at Allianz Global Investors.

Bilal said: "Invesco has an extensive range of active, passive and alternative capabilities globally, a strong belief in collaboration and a client-first focus, all qualities that make me excited to join the EMEA distribution team and capitalise on its growth and momentum in the EMEA region."

Invesco's EMEA region distributes more than 350 investment products to retail and institutional clients via 18 locations in the UK, Ireland, Continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

Sharp said: "Oliver is a highly experienced leader with a strong investment distribution pedigree and a clear focus on client needs. I am delighted he is joining Invesco to continue our growth and expansion in EMEA and to lead the exceptional distribution team in place."