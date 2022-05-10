Credit Suisse report: Concerns over volatile economy overtake Covid woes

Affordability has been a key issue for a long time and the pandemic has only made it worse

The report notes that affordability has been a key issue for a long time and the pandemic has only made it worse. Now inflation, currently at levels not seen for decades, poses a further threat to the ability of many in society to afford goods and shelter.

Matching concerns over affordability in the report was unemployment. However, many areas in the developed world are in fact faced with an acute labour shortage. The Credit Suisse report argues that skilling and reskilling will remain key to ensure that employees can cope with future challenges, while offering potential candidates a desirable career path after joining the organisation.

Credit Suisse designed its 'supertrends' to transcend business cycles in order to offer investors multi-year equity investment opportunities, meaning that fluctuations in short-term sentiment and financial market volatility should not significantly affect long-term overall conviction.

Michael Strobaek, global chief investment officer at Credit Suisse, said of the 2022 report: "The Covid-19 pandemic and, more recently, Russia's invasion of Ukraine have led to greater volatility in financial markets, putting our supertrends long-term equity thematic framework to the test."

Since 2021, Credit Suisse has mapped all its supertrends themes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). This year's report showed that the climate change supertrend showed the most progress, with improvements in SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy), SDG 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure) and SDG 13 (climate action).

The Credit Suisse report predicts that Germany's new coalition government will be taking the lead in Europe for climate change mitigation, while a possibly scaled-down version of US President Joe Biden's stalled Build Back Better plan would support investments for renewable energy, energy-efficient housing and electric vehicle infrastructure in the US.