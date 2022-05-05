The Investment Association: Investors withdraw £7bn from funds over three months

European equity funds saw £505m of assets withdrawn - up from £142m in February – following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Monthly withdrawals from funds also rose markedly, with overall outflows rising from £1.2bn in January to £3.4bn in March.

Fixed income funds suffered £3.3bn of outflows in March amid tightening monetary policy and stubbornly high inflation, while European equity funds saw £505m of assets withdrawn - up from £142m in February - following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Regional equity funds across the piste suffered outflows of £309m, having all lost assets other than Japan, which saw inflows of £10m

Money market and property funds suffered respective outflows of £571m and £119m. In contrast, funds in the IA Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares sector experienced the biggest inflows for March at £579m, followed by IA Volatility Managed and IA Global Equity Income funds which each saw inflows of £475m.

Government bond funds attracted £237m of assets while money in infrastructure funds increased by £173m. Responsible investment funds saw their biggest monthly inflows to date, which climbed from £670m in February to £935m in March.

Chris Cummings, CEO of the IA, said investors have been cautious "in light of monetary tightening and Russia's invasion of Ukraine".

"Outflows from European Equity funds accelerated sharply as investors considered the risks of Europe's dependence on Russian commodities," he said.

"However, March was a story in two parts and outflows were balanced by many investors rushing to use their ISA allowance and seeking potentially safer havens in diversified funds, with multi-asset strategies benefitting in particular.

"Inflows to responsible investment funds continued to be a bright spot, recording their strongest monthly inflows so far in 2022 and demonstrating investors' commitment to sustainable investing."

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said: "Investors ran for the hills in the first quarter of this year, withdrawing over £7bn from investment funds in just three months. Outflows accelerated sharply across the quarter too, rising from £1.2bn in January to £3.4bn in March, which is a worrying trend.

"The Ukraine crisis is clearly a major factor in triggering an investor flight from risk, but rampant inflation and rising interest rates are also playing leading roles, causing investors to sell down bonds as well as equities."

Emma Wall, head of investment research and analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, reasoned that it is "not a surprise to see fund flows turn negative in March", given the current geopolitical backdrop.

"The market reaction to the devastation in Eastern Europe was extreme volatility, and while many investors took the opportunity to take speculative bets, many chose to take their money off the table and turn to the perceived safe havens of cash and gold.

"HL clients have also turned to multi-asset funds which prioritise capital preservation, outsourcing asset allocation in the face of market uncertainty."

However, she added that April flow data among Hargreaves Lansdown clients has been "more positive" - particularly into "broad-based active and passive equity funds".

Wall added: "The IA data also shows responsible funds have bounced back in popularity in March, and recent fund flows on the HL platform show this too, particularly into clean energy funds, investment trusts and ETFs."