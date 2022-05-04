Morgan Stanley, Calvert launch ESG strategies for Europe

1 min read
Calvert Research and Management (Calvert), a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is to launch of a suite of responsible investing strategies focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

The strategies will meet the SFDR Article 9 criteria and have a sustainable investment objective across the ESG spectrum.

The funds are:

·       MSINVF Calvert Sustainable Developed Europe Equity Select fund

·       MSINVF Calvert Sustainable Developed Markets Equity Select fund

·       MSINVF Calvert Sustainable US Equity Select fund

·       MSINVF Calvert Sustainable Diversity, Equity and Inclusion fund

·       MSINVF Calvert Sustainable Climate Aligned fund

Tilney Sustainable MPS adjusts portfolio amidst dire market conditions

According to Calvert, the MSINVF Calvert Sustainable Emerging Markets Equity Select fund is approved and will be available in the coming weeks.

"We are excited about leveraging Morgan Stanley Investment Management's leading non-US distribution capabilities to bring Calvert's proven, principles-based sustainable investment strategies to a much broader universe of investors," said John Streur, president and chief executive officer of Calvert Research and Management.

Calvert employs proprietary fundamental research, financially material ESG data analysis and direct company engagement to deliver investment results across asset classes.

Jacques Chappuis, global head of distribution and co-head of the solutions and multi-asset group at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said: "Investors are increasingly focused on sustainability, and the launch of these new funds demonstrates our focus on delivering our clients best-in-class and market-leading products and solutions that align investor values with financial outcomes."

